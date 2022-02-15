ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Township, NJ

Springfield Motor Vehicle Commission building to close ahead of relocation in town

By Katie Sobko, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 1 day ago
The Motor Vehicle Commission announced Tuesday that they are moving the Springfield site to a bigger location later this month.

This will be the last week to complete transactions at the 34 Center St. vehicle center before the doors close permanently on Saturday. This is so that when the new location at 271 Route 22 east opens on Monday, Feb. 28, it is fully equipped.

The new spot, in the Springfield Plaza strip mall, will feature about 21% more space as well as 84 free parking spots and a new agency layout. There will also be more customer service windows for transactions and more ID check windows too.

“We’ve long outgrown the current Springfield location, which has limited parking; our team has worked hard the past few years to find a new location that will better serve our customers in and around Union County,” Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a statement. “The facility on Route 22 is an upgrade across the board, and we expect the experience at the new Springfield Vehicle Center will be more convenient and a step up for customers and employees alike. We can’t wait to open.”

Transportation news:NJ to receive $15M in federal money to build electric vehicle charging stations

Classic plates:Jersey blue plates could make a comeback, but it's a long road ahead. Here's why

The commission’s mobile unit will be available to service customers at the Springfield Pool at 44 Morrison Road, on Thursday, Feb. 24. That will be limited capacity so residents must sign up for mobile unit services.

Springfield is one of 16 vehicle centers where customers can conduct in-person vehicle transactions in New Jersey. Appointments to complete those transactions can be scheduled at NJMVC.gov. There are appointments now available for the new location for residents that need things like new titles or registrations, license plate transactions and replacement titles or registrations.

License transactions and other business are mostly available online, but in-person appointments can be made on the website if needed.

Katie Sobko is a reporter in the New Jersey Statehouse. For unlimited access to her work covering New Jersey’s governor and political power structure, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: sobko@northjersey.com

The Bergen Record

