Testimony: Beating, boasting preceded 2019 stabbing that killed Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. — Donald Berry had decades-long friendships with two men whose relationship he termed "rough."

He had lived off-and-on over the years with one of the men, and he gave the other a place to stay when he had nowhere else to go. Never did he expect one would kill the other.

Chad Aaron Farmer, 44, is accused of stabbing Audie Corn, 39, twice on Feb. 7, 2019, after the two had bickered and fought throughout an evening that involved heavy drinking and smoking marijuana. Corn died from his wounds at Reid Health.

Testimony began Tuesday morning in Farmer's Superior Court 1 trial on a murder charge related to Corn's death. The jury was selected and both sides presented opening statements Monday.

Berry said he thought Farmer and Corn could remain under one roof early that morning until Farmer could relocate to his brother's later that day. Both had been told they would have a month to find other living arrangements after an earlier altercation that left Corn with a cut on his head and two black eyes.

Farmer and Berry had moved during July 2018 into the second-floor, two-bedroom apartment at 1320 E. Main St., but Berry said he footed the bills with earnings from a pizza restaurant job. Eventually, his pregnant girlfriend, Miranda Smith, and her son also began living in the apartment. Then, around November 2018, Berry allowed Corn to move in, as well, sleeping on chairs in the apartment's living room.

The three men would drink about a half-gallon of vodka on a daily basis, Berry said, adding he would describe all three men as alcoholics.

What happened the night of Corn's death?

The night of Feb. 6 and 7, 2019, Berry said the group ate pizza and the men drank vodka and rum. Berry testified that Farmer and Corn were arguing back-and-forth during the evening, and Farmer eventually went to his room and turned on music. Berry asked Farmer to turn the music down because Smith's son was trying to sleep in the next room.

Berry testified he then went into the kitchen and could still hear the music, so he thought it was loud enough it might bother the sleeping child. Corn volunteered to tell Farmer to turn it down, and Berry said he told Farmer to "be cool." Corn and Farmer ended up in a fight that spilled into Berry's bedroom, with Farmer hitting his head on a space heater.

Berry pulled Corn off Farmer, who sustained a cut that was bleeding.

"I told them both, 'I'll give you a month to get out,'" Berry testified. "I'm not having fighting around kids."

He said Farmer and Corn "both weren't too happy" about the deadline. Farmer, though, reached out to his brother, who said he would pick Farmer up later in the day.

Berry said tension between Farmer and Corn continued and Corn was gloating about beating up Farmer.

Eventually, Berry said he went to bed, leaving Corn in the kitchen and Farmer in his room. He was later awakened by screaming.

Berry emerged from his bedroom and was passed by Farmer, whom he said was hurrying to his room. Then, he looked ahead and saw Corn standing in the hallway bleeding from his right side and clinging to a wall for support.

"Audie was like, 'Help me,'" Berry said. "I took him into the front room, and he just collapsed right in front of the door."

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Green played Berry's 911 call. He tells the Emergency Communication Center dispatcher: "It's seriously bad" and "Oh, my God, it's bad."

Berry then goes outside to meet an arriving Richmond Police Department officer. That officer, Major Aly Tonuc, who at the time was a captain supervising RPD's third patrol shift, testified first Tuesday.

She encountered Berry outside the west side of the house that had been divided into apartments.

"He was frantic, panicked, very upset," she testified. "He said, 'You've got to hurry up. He's hurt really bad. He's been stabbed.'"

Entering the second-floor apartment, Tonuc found Corn lying in a pool of blood near the entry door. She said Berry kept saying he didn't know "why Chad stabbed him." Berry also said the knife was still with Farmer in his bedroom.

Tonuc said Farmer followed commands to come out of his bedroom, and he backed down the hallway toward her before laying down on the floor to be handcuffed. Farmer then was transferred to Officer Brett Haskett.

During his testimony, Haskett said he transported Farmer to RPD. In the car, Farmer asked if Haskett could hear him, and was told Haskett could hear.

"He said, 'I only did it because he beat me up an hour ago,'" Haskett testified.

At the police station, Farmer said he had a migraine and needed to visit the hospital. He was transported by Richmond Fire Department, with Haskett following. Haskett said a nurse asked Farmer what happened, and he said, "I retaliated."

During questioning of the RPD officers, Prosecutor Mike Shipman asked whether Farmer, who was categorized as "very drunk" during testimony, was able to follow instructions and walk, including backward and down stairs from the apartment. The officers said that he could.

When cross-examined by Farmer's attorney, Ron Moore, Berry said he was shocked when he learned during his RPD interview that Corn had died.

"I couldn't believe it got to the point it happened," he said.

Moore asked if Farmer and Corn had moments when they were close despite their bickering and problems, including a physical fight more than 20 years ago.

"Yeah," Berry responded. "That's why I thought everything would be cool."

Moore's questioning emphasized that Farmer twice tried to remove himself from that night's issues with Corn, first by going to his room to listen to music, then by calling his brother to find a different place to stay.

He also focused questions on Berry not seeking assistance for Farmer's head injury and on Corn's boasting in a loud voice for approximately an hour about beating Farmer up. Berry replied that Farmer said he didn't need medical attention and Corn was boasting enough that when Berry went to bed Smith stayed up with Corn to calm him down.

The prosecution was scheduled to continue presenting evidence Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

On Monday, 12 jury members and two alternates were seated. Before testimony began Tuesday morning, one juror was dismissed because of a physical problem, with one alternate moving onto the jury. That makes the jury composition nine men and three women.