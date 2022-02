On Saturday night in Manchester, one of the finest British fights in the modern game finally takes place when Amir Khan and Kell Brook meet in a clash of the decorated veterans.The two fighters, both 35 now, have shared the British boxing limelight, had their lasting moments of outrageous glory and their equally shocking days in despair during the last 15 years. Their fight this Saturday has been discussed, dismissed and wanted for longer than any other fight in British boxing history.The two ex-world champions meet in a fight for pride and bragging rights in the final moments of two...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO