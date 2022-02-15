ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IA

Cornell Report wins international DEI award

cornellcollege.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCornell College’s summer 2021 Cornell Report magazine is a winner in the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion category of the inaugural Anthem Awards. The competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries. The Anthem Awards was launched to amplify the voices that spark global change. Among the inaugural winners...

news.cornellcollege.edu

Daily Cougar Online

UH Doctoral Student Wins International Teaching Award

Posted Feb. 1, 2022 — As a tutor, teacher, nonprofit director and college instructor, Meg Eubank has helped nearly 4,000 students from over 100 countries learn English. “I feel like I learn just as much from my students as they learn from me,” said Eubank, who’s currently a student herself in the professional leadership Ed.D. program at the University of Houston College of Education.
HOUSTON, TX
utah.edu

U advisors win national awards

For the third year in a row, two University of Utah academic advisors have been recognized by the National Academic Advising Association (NACADA) 2021 Global Awards Committee:. Jen Wozab, Certificate of Merit | Outstanding Primary Advisor. Madeline Rencher, Award Recipient | Outstanding New Advisor. The NACADA Global Awards recognize individuals...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
uci.edu

Gould wins Paul Tappan Award

Dean Jon Gould is surrounded by UCI students, alumni and faculty at the Western Society of Criminology conference. Below photo features Gould and student Xiaoshuang Iris Luo, both award winners. Dean honored by Western Society of Criminology. The Western Society of Criminology has bestowed its Paul Tappan Award on Dean...
EDUCATION
Norwalk Hour

Match Factory Productions’ ‘The Report’ Wins Series Mania Award at Berlin Co-Pro Series

Now in its eighth year, the Berlinale Series Market’s pitching event, Co-Pro Series, wrapped today after two hours of pitches from 10 of Europe’s most exciting independent TV projects. Match Factory Production’s “The Report” was the day’s big winner, scooping the Series Mania Award, meaning the production’s team will be invited to pitch again at next month’s Lille-based get-together.
TV SERIES
Local
Iowa Education
Mount Vernon, IA
Education
City
Mount Vernon, IA
Cornell University

Cornell SC Johnson College of Business collaboration brings $1.6 federal grant to Southern Tier to attract international business

A collaboration between the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, Binghamton University, and the Center for International Business Advancement has secured a $1.6 million federal grant from the Economic Development Administration. The cross-university, multi-year program, titled “Soft Landing on New York’s Southern Tier,” establishes a regional hub designed to attract foreign startups and scaleup companies by providing multidimensional assistance aimed at lowering information barriers to establishing operations in the region and supporting successful integration into the Southern Tier regional economy. Emphasis will be placed on recruiting international startups and corporate enterprises from the clean energy sector.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KATC News

UL professor wins NSF award

Dr. Xu Yuan, an assistant professor in the School of Computing and Informatics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, recently received one of the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious awards.
LAFAYETTE, LA
etownian.com

Office of Marketing and Communications wins award

“It is always enjoyable to work with students, faculty and staff on projects for marketing and communications—our vibrant community is what makes Etown so special!” Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Keri Straub said. The Elizabethtown College Office of Marketing and Communications (OMC) has recently been recognized in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
ntdaily.com

Alumnus makes second largest donation in College of Business’ history

University of North Texas alumnus Wilson Jones has donated $5 million to the institution this month, which will be used to create a new career center in the G. Brint Ryan College of Business. It is the second-largest donation in the school’s history, behind only Brint Ryan’s 2019 donation of...
CHARITIES
Washington Square News

Fabienne Doucet becomes first Black woman to lead a Steinhardt research center

Fabienne Doucet was recently appointed the executive director of an NYU research center focusing on providing resources to end education inequality. Doucet is making NYU history, becoming the first Black woman to head a research center at NYU Steinhardt. The Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of...
SOCIETY
Atlanta Daily World

This Black Woman Created An App To Make Donating To HBCUs Easy

In 2016, a national campaign was launched to prevent the doors of Bennett College in South Carolina from closing. Efforts poured in from celebrities and organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., that successfully kept the historic institution open. After seeing the campaign, Howard University alumna Dominique King was inspired...
CELL PHONES
New University Newspaper

ASUCI Vice President of Student Services Joshua Ma Resigns

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as the New University receives additional information and quotes. An anonymous student within the ASUCI Office of Student Services provided the New University Ma’s full resignation letter, which is referenced throughout the article. Fourth year...
COLLEGES
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Bales Wins Outstanding Educator Award

World’s Finest Chocolate is awarding teacher Jon Bales of Crossville Middle School $1,000 for his classroom and $1,000 for his school in its $2K Giveaway.Mr. Bales requests that all special needs, below grade level, and just those who need a little extra love be placed in his homeroom. I watch…
CROSSVILLE, AL
#Dei#Cornell College#The Anthem Awards#Al Jazeera Digital#National Geographic#Warnermedia#Planned Parenthood#The Cornell Report#Anthem Voices
DoYouRemember?

Ally Sheedy From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Is Now A College Professor

Ally Sheedy doesn’t mind if her students Google her or ask her questions about working as an actor in the ‘80s. While she is best known for her roles in St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club, Ally continues to act when she isn’t teaching in a college classroom. She teaches acting at the City College of New York and hopes to tell her students what she wishes she knew back in her 20s.
CELEBRITIES
Boston University

Defining, Not Debating, Critical Race Theory

At panel discussion, LAW dean says, it’s “a movement by activists and scholars who are interested in studying and transforming the relationship between race, racism, power, and the law.”. Critical race theory, an obscure academic concept only a couple of years ago, has become a political and cultural...
SOCIETY
Entrepreneur

The Coaching Coaches

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. After completing his BTech from IIT Roorkee in 2013, Mukul Rustagi joined Futures First as Financial Derivatives Analyst and worked there till late 2015. While Bhaswat Agarwal, his co-founder, graduated from NSIT in 2013 and joined Microsoft after college where he worked as a Technology Strategist. Both quit our jobs and decided to start their own venture in Edtech. Classplus, founded in 2018, empowers academic and non-academic educators through technology by content creation, distribution, and monetization and help them serve their students better. In the age of the internet, educators found themselves devoid of technological tools to give their students a digital learning experience and were not able to compete with the big online players of today. While other edtech giants are using technology to replace them, Classplus enables them through technology by allowing them to adopt a digital teaching model and create a new future for themselves by going national. Classplus allows educators to run all their coaching, communication, assessments, payments, and student engagement activities through a full-stack mobile solution. Besides taking them online, Classplus also enables them to sell their courses online to grow their business outside their localities.
INDIA
HeySoCal

2022 Critics Choice Awards goes international

The upcoming 27th annual Critics Choice Awards is going international, with organizers announcing Wednesday concurrent ceremonies will be held in both Century City and London. “The role of the Critics Choice Awards in the entertainment world has grown exponentially over the past quarter century,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “When the pandemic made us move our show date from its traditional kick off in January into the heart of the awards season, we felt the need to add a second stage in London to make sure that all our honorees would have the opportunity to participate in the live telecast.”
ENTERTAINMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This American College Is Hardest to Get Into

There has been a drop in the number of people who go to college recently. Data from the National Student Clearinghouse shows a drop of 500,000 fewer students in the fall of 2021 compared to the previous year. Some experts have blamed the pandemic. Others believe that the cost of a college education is not […]
PASADENA, CA
NewsTimes

