David Benavidez is slated to next fight David Lemieux sometime this spring in an interim WBC super middleweight championship matchup. Since the bout against the Canadian knockout artist hasn’t been officially announced yet, the former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) is entertaining the idea of fighting Demetrius Andrade, the WBO middleweight champion who is soon looking to make the leap to 168 pounds.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO