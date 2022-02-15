ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Europe's biggest club soccer competition | The Champions League airs on WTOL 11

WTOL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Tuesday, WTOL 11 will air live Europe's biggest club soccer competition - The Champions League. The UEFA Champions League is a tournament like no other in the world. It touts the biggest stars, the biggest teams, hordes of fans packed into legendary stadiums, all fighting for the coveted Champions League...

www.wtol.com

Tribal Football

Sergio Ramos out of PSG clash with Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is out of PSG's Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Ramos will miss this week's Champions League game against his former side Real Madrid due to a muscle injury, according to the French club. However, former Barça striker Neymar does seem set to return to the PSG squad,...
The Spun

Gareth Bale Is Leaving Real Madrid: Soccer Fans React

After nearly a decade at Real Madrid with countless accolades achieved, superstar striker Gareth Bale is leaving the world’s most decorated soccer club. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti announced today that Bale will leave the club when his contract expires in June. Ancelotti cited injuries and a lack of motivation contributing to Bale’s impending departure. But he made it clear that the team will honor Bale’s wishes as a thanks for his service to the club.
Sporting News

PSG vs. Real Madrid time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for Champions League match

It's the clash of the titans in the Champions League, as 13-time winners Real Madrid face a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The Parisian side only managed to win three of its six group games, leaving them in second position behind Manchester City, while Real Madrid topped their group, five points clear of Italian champions Inter Milan.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ends barren spell as Man Utd labour to victory over Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as Man United face BrightonUnited, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including...
Sporting News

Where is the Champions League final 2022? Date, time, city & stadium host for UEFA title

There are 16 teams left standing in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League and all of them will be entering the knockout rounds with dreams of advancing to the final come May. There are only three rounds remaining before we know the two finalists who will meet for the 2022 crown. The quarterfinals take place in the first two weeks of April with the semifinals wrapping up by May 4.
The Independent

If Cristiano Ronaldo is not scoring, what else does he offer to Manchester United?

This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s longest barren spell in front of goal in 13 years. That it currently stands at just six games demonstrates what a truly extraordinary player he has been over that period – a goalscorer almost beyond comparison in the modern game – but there were times at Old Trafford on Saturday that when you wondered if this is more than a dry patch.“Of course he would have wished to score, I would have wished him to score,” Ralf Rangnick, the United manager, said after yet another Ronaldo blank and yet another occasion when Manchester United had thrown...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
