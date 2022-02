It took Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine seven years before he finally made his first NBA All Star Game, but the hard work paid off. The man has gone from being known as a dunker, to being a guy who can win you basketball games. LaVine’s transformation into a star has been nothing short of special, and now he’s on his way to his second-straight All Star Game next this weekend.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO