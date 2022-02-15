ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A jury found the New York Times not liable in the defamation case brought by Sarah Palin

By Jacob Shamsian
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Sarah Palin speaks to the media as she exits the court during her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 14, 2022.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

  • A jury found Tuesday that the New York Times wasn't liable for defaming Sarah Palin in a 2017 editorial.
  • The opinion article, which was corrected, drew a link between her PAC and a shooting.
  • The judge presiding over the case said yesterday he would throw out the lawsuit regardless of a verdict.

A jury decided Tuesday that the New York Times was not liable in a defamation case brought by Sarah Palin, handing the former vice presidential candidate an uphill climb if she chooses to appeal.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff had already decided Monday that he would dismiss the case . He said that, after listening to a week of testimony, Palin didn't produce enough evidence that the New York Times acted with "actual malice," the legal threshold used for cases of potential defamation against public figures.

"You decided the facts, I decided the law," Rakoff told jurors Tuesday. "It turns out they were both in agreement, in this case."

Rakoff's decision would override any jury verdict, but he allowed the jury to continue deliberating. If the jury found the Times guilty, an appeals court could reinstate the jury's decision over Rakoff's.

Palin told Insider in an interview Thursday that she planned to consider an appeal if she lost the case. If the case ultimately goes to the Supreme Court, Palin said she may ask the nation's highest court to reconsider the "actual malice" standard.

Two right-wing high court justices, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have both said they believe the standard is inadequate. A change to the standard would mark a historic shift in rulings involving public figures and the press.

The former Alaska governor filed her lawsuit in 2017 over an editorial published by the Times that June titled "America's Lethal Politics." The piece followed the shooting of several Republican members of Congress by a man with a history of opposing their political positions.

The Times article, published in its opinion section, drew a link between the shooting and an earlier one, in 2011, where another man shot then-Democratic Rep. Gabriel Giffords in Arizona, wounding her and killing six others. According to the version of the editorial that was initially published, Palin incited that shooting because her political action committee posted an image on Facebook that put Giffords's district under crosshairs.

The Times corrected the article the next day , admitting that there was no established link between Palin's committee's post and the Giffords shooting. Palin filed her lawsuit two weeks later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ii3pg_0eFHbHAn00
Sarah Palin confers with her attorneys Shane Vogt and Kenneth Turkel on how to respond to a note sent by the jury, after Palin lost her defamation lawsuit trial against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 15, 2022 in this courtroom sketch.

REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

James Bennet, the head of the Times's opinion operation, inserted the phrases that Palin alleged were defamatory while revising another writer's first draft. Bennet resigned from the Times in June 2020 after running an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton calling for the deployment of US military troops to quell American civilian protests, but remains a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

Rakoff initially dismissed the lawsuit in August 2017, ruling that the Times made a "mistake" but that the former Alaska governor didn't prove the mistake "was made maliciously, that is, with knowledge it was false or with reckless disregard of its falsity."

An appeals court later overturned Rakoff's decision, setting the stage for a trial. It was scheduled to begin on January 24 of this year but was delayed after Palin, whom the court said wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus.

The trial featured testimony from Bennet , Elizabeth Williamson, who wrote the first draft of the editorial, and other New York Times employees. The Times staffers laid bare the editorial process and how the opinion section — which is separate from the newsroom — handles corrections.

Palin also testified about her feelings about the editorial. She alleged that the Times had a record of "lying" about her, but did not specify any examples, and alleged without evidence that the editorial damaged her career prospects.

After reading from the verdict Tuesday, Rakoff told jurors that they were permitted to speak to the press, but advised them not to, saying it would be "unfair" to other jurors. He told attorneys he didn't want the prospect inquiries from members of the media to dissuade people from being members of juries in the future.

Rakoff's courtroom is across the street from where US District Judge Alison Nathan presided over Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial in December. The guilty verdicts in that case were thrown into doubt after a juror spoke to journalists about his own experience with sexual abuse.

Read the original article on Business Insider

The Independent

Sarah Palin defamation trial: Ex-governor defines ‘don’t retreat, reload’ as trial prepares to close

Sarah Palin testified for more than three hours in a trial stemming from her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which she has accused of damaging her reputation following a 2017 editorial that linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.The newspaper’s legal team has appeared to argue that she has faced media scrutiny for years before she brought a legal challenge against the newspaper over an editorial that was corrected.Ms Palin told the courtroom that “death threats” against her “ramped up” and felt like “orchestrated attacks” in the years before the editorial, and she said she felt “powerless”...
POLITICS
Deadline

Sarah Palin Takes Stand In Libel Trial Against New York Times; Former Editor Says He “Felt Terrible” For Inserting Incorrect Sentence In Op-Ed

Sarah Palin briefly took the stand in her libel trial against the New York Times on Wednesday, while the editor responsible for inserting incorrect language in a 2017 op-ed said that he “felt terrible” about the mistake, but denied that it was intentional. The trial in a New York federal court has been moving rather briskly and has drawn attention as it is one of the rare instances of a major public figure to take a news outlet to trial, given the high bar that plaintiffs face in showing that a publication engaged in malice or reckless disregard for the truth. Palin...
POLITICS
Laredo Morning Times

Sarah Palin Pauses NYC Covid Superspreader Tour to Testify in Court

Sarah Palin carried herself with a quaint charm when she took the witness stand Wednesday at Manhattan Federal Court. Sitting behind a three-sided Plexiglass barrier, Palin, in a double-breasted pink jacket, cheerily answered questions about her background, all of which cast the former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate as a friendly, maternal figure. Palin’s old-fashioned semi-bouffant only added to this motherly effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

