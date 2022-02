Star linebacker Von Miller joined the Los Angeles Rams via a trade and helped lead the team to their Super Bowl 56 victory. Miller rattled off nine sacks in his team’s final eight games, including two in the Super Bowl win. The star pass-rusher cost the Rams under $1 million too, thanks to the Denver Broncos agreeing to pay off the remainder of his salary for the 2022 season. Los Angeles knows that they’ll have to pay up to keep Miller, who is an unrestricted free agent, especially after his performance down the stretch. However, Miller might value winning more than a payday at this point in his career- and what better place to win than with this Rams team? That said, here are two reasons why Von Miller must return to Los Angeles next season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO