Wichita City Council approves changes to water facility; vaccine incentive for homeless

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

The Wichita City Council approved some slight changes to the Northwest Water Facility project.

One of the facilities planned at the site is an administration building. During a project review, the steering committee asked to have non-gender or family restrooms added to the public area of the building. The designers reduced the size of the men’s and women's restroom to accommodate two family restrooms.

In other news, the council also approved up to $50 thousand to the United Way for a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program for the homeless.

The United Way will offer a $30 gift card to homeless individuals upon receiving their first, second and/or booster vaccine dose. Gift cards will come from local retailers and will pay for food and personal care products.

The support comes from the city’s housing division, by means of unused emergency solutions grant/CARES Act funding from the Landlord Incentive program.

