Two Celtics Starters Questionable for Tonight's Game vs. Sixers

An essential part of the Celtics' 17-6 record since New Year's Eve is they've had their starting five intact for nearly the entire stretch. Now, in advance of Tuesday's matchup with the fourth-seeded Sixers, who, along with the fifth-place Bucks, are two games ahead of Boston in the standings, two starters have popped up on the Celtics' injury report.

Williams has been listed on the injury report with a sprained right big toe a couple of times during Boston's surge up the standings, but this is the first time in this stretch he's appeared on there due to calf tightness.

It helps that Daniel Theis will be available for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia. Speaking with the media earlier in the day, he said, "I'm happy and grateful to be back."

Keep in mind Theis has played only five games since Dec. 28. Most recently, logging 6:10 on Jan. 14. It'll be interesting to see how much he plays in his first game back with the Celtics and how long his shifts are.

As for the Sixers, they'll be without James Harden, who's working his way back from a left hamstring injury and won't make his debut with Philadelphia until after the All-Star break.

Tuesday's matchup between the Celtics and Sixers is the regular-season series finale. Philadelphia's won the previous two games against Boston, taking a 2-1 series lead entering this last go-around.

This showdown between rivals tips off at 7:30 EST at Wells Fargo Center. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the matchup coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

