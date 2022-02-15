ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden: Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’

By Tom Palmer, Thomas Burr
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uqqfq_0eFHaxhK00

( NewsNation Now ) — President Joe Biden provided a status update Tuesday on the ongoing situation with Russia at the Ukraine border, saying “an invasion remains distinctly possible.”

Biden continued to express skepticism about Russia’s intentions.

Hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases , Biden said the U.S. has “not yet verified” the claim.

Biden again warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. “will rally the world to oppose its aggression.”

“We are not seeking direct conflict with Russia,” Biden said, and that war would be a “war of choice” and a “self-inflicted wound.”

Vittert: It’s unclear if Russia troop withdrawal reports are true

The human cost for Ukraine and strategic cost for Russia would be “immense,” he said. “I do not believe you want a bloody, destructive war.”

Biden acknowledged the likelihood that U.S. and allied sanctions on Russia in retaliation for an invasion of Ukraine would have significant blowback on the American economy, including possible price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply.

“Defending democracy and liberty is never without cost,” Biden said. “I will not pretend this will be painless.”

Russia has massed more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine, sparking the fears of an invasion amid soaring tensions with the West.

Russia denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, despite placing troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east and launching massive military drills nearby.

Americans leave Ukraine as tensions with Russia escalate

The Russian military on Tuesday deployed long-range nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to its air base in Syria for massive naval drills in the region .

This comes as Ukrainian authorities said a cyberattack hit the websites of Ukrainian government agencies and major banks Tuesday. The attack is the latest of several hacking operations targeting Ukraine.

“If Russia attacks the United States or allies through asymmetric means, like disruptive cyberattacks against our companies or critical infrastructure, we’re also prepared to respond,” Biden said.

At least 10 Ukrainian websites stopped working due to DDOS attacks, including those of the Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Culture Ministry and Ukraine’s two largest state banks.

The Ukrainian Information Ministry suggested Russia could be behind Tuesday’s incident without providing details. “It is possible that the aggressor resorted to tactics of petty mischief because his aggressive plans aren’t working overall,” the ministry’s statement said.

Translator on why he is staying in Ukraine despite Russian threat

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. and NATO on limits for missile deployments and military transparency.

Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said the U.S. and NATO rejected Moscow’s demand to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe.

They agreed to discuss a range of security measures that Russia had previously proposed.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was traveling to the region today to meet with allied defense ministers while the U.S. moves all diplomats out of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, closing the embassy.

More U.S. troops are now deploying to Poland, as U.S. officials warn an invasion could begin “at any time” causing “widespread human suffering” in Eastern Europe.

How To Watch NewsNation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continued to downplay the Russian threat, at one point Monday joking that the invasion would happen “tomorrow.” U.S. intelligence says the invasion could happen as early as this week.

Biden administration officials have been warning that Russia could execute a “false flag” operation to justify an attack on Ukraine, fabricating a scenario in which Ukraine is the aggressor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Online group catches Muncie man in child solicitation sting

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 40-year-old Muncie man has been arrested by Randolph County investigators after he unknowingly was caught soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes only for the minor to be revealed to be a member of an online predator catching group. Michael Ray Keller is being held on a $12,000 bond and faces […]
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Newsnation#Americans#Ukrainian
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
FOX59

Snow on the way for parts of Indiana

So far, we have just seen rain. Don't be fooled, temperatures are falling and roads will become slick, and rain will change over to ice and snow, making for a messy night and morning commute for Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy