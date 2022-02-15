ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Court finds man guilty in 2019 murder of woman found dead inside a Fountain Square church

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago
An Indianapolis man has been found guilty in the 2019 murder of a woman found dead inside a Fountain Square church.

Robert Burks was convicted Monday after a one-day court trial in the death of Julie Morey, who was found stabbed on a couch inside St. Patrick Catholic Church. An autopsy ruled she died from strangulation.

Prosecutors after Burks' conviction credited witness cooperation to identifying him as a suspect in the case. A forensic report, they noted, also found his DNA on Morey’s hands, neck, face and underneath her fingernails.

Detectives during the investigation learned Morey, 58, filed a police report a week before she died that said Burks tried to have sex with her, but she refused, and he punched her in the face.

“This case was solved through a true community effort,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement. “Witnesses and nearby businesses played a crucial role throughout the investigation and prosecution, which ultimately led to justice for Ms. Morey and her family.”

Burks is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. March 10.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

