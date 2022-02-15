ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Pac-12 coaching carousel: Hot Seat updates for basketball (loads of changes coming, or no changes coming)

By Jon Wilner
Mercury News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Pac-12 football programs changed head coaches last season, although only one move — USC — was directly tied to poor performance. It’s not difficult to make a performance-based case that a handful of men’s basketball programs should seriously consider changes at the top. But at this point, the likelihood of...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 6 Arizona WBB bounces back and beats rival ASU 62-58 at home

On Helena Pueyo's birthday, the Arizona women's basketball team beat rival ASU 62-58 at home in McKale Center on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the first quarter, Arizona looked more put together offensively and defensively than on Friday. ASU came out strong but was met by Arizona for a competitive quarter. Bendu Yeaney led the team with 5 points.
TUCSON, AZ
theuconnblog.com

UConn men’s and women’s basketball to play in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

UConn men’s and women’s basketball are both set to compete in the 2022 Phil Knight Tournament — also known as PK85 — over Thanksgiving weekend in Portland, Oregon. Dan Hurley’s squad will play Nov. 24, 25 and 27 in a field that features Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier while Geno Auriemma and his team will play Nov. 25 and 27 against the likes of Duke, Iowa and Oregon State. The games will be played in a bracket-style format at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center, the Moda Center (where the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers call home) and the adjacent Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
PORTLAND, OR
thehivesports.com

Cougar Corner: BYU on the right side of the Bubble

A lot is going on for BYU fans to keep up on, and while the results have been mixed, there’s plenty to smile about in Provo. Next Up: The season begins this week with four games in Port Charlotte, Florida as part of the Snowbird Classic. On Friday, BYU faces Indiana State at 10:30 a.m. MST. On Saturday, the Cougars have a doubleheader against Marshall University, with games at 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. MST. They conclude the trip with a Monday morning game against Ohio State at 10:30 a.m. MST. All games will be broadcast on BYU Radio.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Sports
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Basketball
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
247Sports

USC sweeps Pac-12 basketball Player of the Week awards

USC women’s basketball snapped a seven-game losing streak on Friday. USC men’s basketball continued a winning streak against UCLA on Saturday. The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl hosted in L.A. on Sunday. On Monday?. USC’s basketball teams swept the Pac-12 Player of the Week awards. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona women’s basketball team defeats rival ASU

Arizona women's basketball team plays ASU for the second time in three days. The Wildcats lost in their first matchup against their Pac-12 rivals days before. With a strong defense, and a big night for Madison Conner scoring a career high of 16 points, Conner helped the Wildcats win the game 62-58.
TUCSON, AZ
Scarlet Nation

Three-Point Stance: Hot seat, Pac-12 transfers, five crazy things

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with an early look at the coaches on the hot seat entering the 2022 season, a list of the best incoming transfers for each Pac-12 program and speculation about five crazy things that could happen next season. 1. COACHES ON THE HOT SEAT...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Watch: Dana Altman discusses Oregon's win over Washington State

Oregon escaped with a nail-biting 62-59 win over Washington State at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday to improve to 10-4 in Pac-12 play. The win provided a much-needed boost for the Ducks’ NCAA tournament hopes and served as a palate cleanser after an ugly home loss to Cal over the weekend. N’Faly Dante and De’Vion Harmon led the Ducks with 13 points apiece.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hurley
Person
Wayne Tinkle
Person
Andy Enfield
Person
Jerod Haase
Person
Dana Altman
Person
Tad Boyle
KCBY

Women's Basketball: Beavers defeat Ducks in rivalry rematch

EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 24 Oregon women saw Oregon State even the score in their rivalry series Sunday, as OSU bounced back from the Ducks' win in Corvallis on Friday with a 68-62 victory in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks rallied to tie the game in the third...
EUGENE, OR
Mercury News

Kurtenbach: Don’t let the Warriors fool you into doubting them

The Warriors are playing bad basketball right now. But jump off the bandwagon at your own peril. This is a disinterested team on defense, and that’s making small advantages look huge. This is a disjointed team on offense, and that’s making small slumps turn into droughts. The Warriors...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Ucla Basketball#Usc Football#The Hotline S Hot Seat#Arizona State Coach#Sun Devils#Washington State#The Ncaa Tournament#Usc Coach
Mercury News

Dolphins land Darrell Bevell to coach QBs, coordinate passing game

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly turning to a veteran NFL assistant to coordinate the passing game and coach the team’s quarterbacks. According to NFL Network on Wednesday morning, Darrell Bevell, who last served as the offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has agreed to terms to serve as new coach Mike McDaniel’s passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. A Tuesday night report by ESPN first linked Bevell to Miami, stating the Dolphins were “working toward adding” Bevell.
NFL
247Sports

UCLA Hoops Stats: Effects of the Four-Game Road Trip

Because of the UCLA men's basketball team's (and the Pac-12's for that matter) unusual rescheduling practices this year, the Bruins had an uncommon four-game conference road trip. It did not go well. UCLA started things of with the second game in the Arizona series, the first game in the Arizona...
COLLEGE SPORTS
calbears.com

Bears Wrap Up Three-Game Honestand, Host Sun Devils

BERKELEY – The Cal women's basketball wraps up its three-game homestand on Wednesday afternoon when Arizona State finally comes to Haas Pavilion. Wednesday's game is a makeup game from the January 30th game that was postponed due to health and safety protocols. The Bears and Sun Devils will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. and will be televised on Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Bay Area. Guy Haberman and Elise Woodward will be calling the game live courtside. Fans can also follow the action via live stats at Statbroadcast.com.
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

Dante and Kepnang's play carry Oregon to tough win over Washington State

Eugene, Ore. - Needing to get a win in the worst way and get any kind of resume-building momentum on their side, the Oregon Ducks had to come from behind in the second half and then hang on for dear life as they gave the Washington State Cougars multiple chances at completing the win. The Ducks were able to avoid a last-minute collapse and pulled out a tough but victorious 62-59 win over the Cougars.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
tucson.com

OSU will enter McKale Center on 10-game losing streak after Buffaloes beat Beavers

An Elite Eight participant last season, Oregon State will bring a 10-game losing streak into McKale Center on Thursday as well as possession of last place. With only seven scholarship players available, the Beavers lost a makeup game at home Tuesday against Colorado, 90-64. OSU cut the Buffs' 12-point halftime lead to just four but wound up being blown out anyway to drop to 3-20 overall and 1-12 in Pac-12 games.
TUCSON, AZ
osubeavers.com

Beavers To Face No. 3 Arizona Thursday In Tucson

THE GAME: Oregon State will face No. 3 Arizona at 4:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. MT) on Thursday at the McKale Center in Tucson. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network with Daron Sutton and Matt Muehlebach calling the action. For information on how to watch the game...
TUCSON, AZ
Addicted To Quack

Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Lose At Home To Oregon State Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) Despite an inspired defensive effort for much of the game, the Ducks could not support their game with any kind of consistency in making baskets. Oregon opened the game well enough, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the first period. Even so, the warning flags were there - unlike Friday’s game, the Ducks were having difficulty containing Talia von Oelhoffen. For the most part, von Oelhoffen moved as she pleased in the first half, garnering 10 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. Oregon, however, had a miserable showing in the 2nd quarter, only scoring 8 points on 17.6% shooting. The Ducks did not score in the last 4:27 of the half, which allowed the Beavers to tear open a 13-0 run going into halftime. A game that was manageable had turned into a 10-point deficit, and the Ducks went into the locker room down 22-32.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy