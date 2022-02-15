ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King response to article about his wait to request Pope funding | Opinion

By MARLON KING
The Jackson Sun
 1 day ago
Transparency has been the bedrock of this administration. In response to The Jackson Sun article (published in print on Friday, Feb. 11) as aforementioned, let me provide important context.

In collaboration with the budget chairman shortly after the board unanimously decided on the Pope School Project, the chairman and I deemed it appropriate that I engage both the Financial Management Committee and Budget Committee.

In September, Ms. (Karen) Bell (County Finance Director) sent an email with the proposals to the full Commission. We wanted to ensure that everyone was clear on the projected cost for each proposal.

Additionally, the four project options were shared with multiple commissioners at subsequent Education Vision Committee meetings. Although I am ecstatic about the Pope School Project, let’s not forget that there are so many other undertakings happening in our district; in the midst of a pandemic, no less.

In waiting for my appearance before for the Budget and Financial Management Committees, we continued to work on many other projects such as, transitioning into JCM Middle and High School from Oman Arena and North Parkway, working to enter the new Madison Academic High School, securing a permanent facility for our CyberSchool students, and many other projects.

While I have respect for the work all of my predecessors have done for JMCSS and the way each one led, we all have different leadership styles, and I think we all reserve that right to lead according to the way we are most effective. My experience in superintendency, which spans more than a decade and three school districts, has taught me a strong belief in collaborative leadership.

For example, last fall there was some unrest around the superintendent not mandating masks immediately. Through collaboration with the COVID-19 Taskforce, we were able to work collectively around a resolution to implement masks requirements for student and staff safety.

Building a new Pope School has been a conversation for more than 30 years. The commissioners collaboratively determined the location aspect of the project, so I think it is more than my opinion that matters. Members of the County Financial Management Committee collaborated and agreed that having a high school could be a possible option now.

Building a high school in the initial phase was not mentioned in any of our board discussions, but the impact from collaboration with other county leaders this month caused us to rethink what would be best for students and what the county has the financial ability to build.

We should celebrate the intentional efforts of multiple county entities collaborating carefully for the benefit of students. Some would choose to label those intervening months as a delay, but now is not the time to belabor the speed in which progress happens. What I am most excited about is not the “WHY” but the “HOW” at this point. It is now time to determine - HOW? Our current state of affairs around charters HB2833 “MASSIVE STATEWIDE SCHOOL PRIVATIZATION EFFORT is proof our community does not have time for voices of dissent. How will we protect our public school system from distractions such as public charter schools which seek to drain our community schools of resources?

The answer is found in unity, Jackson-Madison County. Let us all commit to move forward and stand as guardsmen, defending against disruptions to our community schools.

Marlon King is the superintendent of Jackson-Madison County Schools. Contact him at mdking@jmcss.org. Follow him on Twitter @suptking.

