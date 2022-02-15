St. Clair County RESA awarded $300,000 to help parents pay for child care

Some St. Clair County residents will soon get a little help in covering the cost of child care.

St. Clair County RESA has been selected by Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Michigan Women’s Commission as a recipient of the MI Tri-Share Care pilot program grant.

The grant provides up to $300,000 to lead regional program management of the MI Tri-Share Child Care program for the period covering Jan. 24 to Dec. 31, 2022.

The pilot program is a public/private partnership that shares the cost of child care equally between employers, eligible employees, and the state of Michigan, according to a press release from the the St. Clair County Economic Development Alliance.

Under the program, an employee paying $9,000 in annual child care services will now pay $3,000, the employer will cover $3,000, and the s will cover $3,000.

“This grant program will help address the current childcare crisis, making childcare more affordable for many working families in St. Clair County,” Becky Gorinac, director of RESA Early Childhood Services, said in a statement. “Our collaborative partnership with EDA, Michigan Works, and local business partners will ensure that more working families will have access to high-quality, affordable childcare. We are pleased that St. Clair County RESA was selected to be the Tri-Share ‘hub’ because we have a strong connection with county childcare providers through our Great Start Collaborative.”

RESA will be the grant fiduciary and provide coordination with local child care providers. The EDA will coordinate participation among area businesses interested in offering the program to eligible employees, beginning with the businesses that provided letters of support for the grant application.

“Affordable child care continues to be a challenge for many St. Clair County residents, for both those working and those looking to rejoin the labor force,” Bruce Seymore, EDA’s vice president of Business Services, said in a statement. “This program, along with the support from participating businesses, will provide new support to qualified employees who have struggled the most with this issue. We are pleased to have so many St. Clair County businesses interested in participating in this program to benefit their employees, and are excited to be partnering with RESA on this effort.”

Aludyne, one of the companies that supported the county's application is excited for the progress, Gabrielle Satryb, the company's human resources generalist said in a statement.

“Aludyne is thrilled to hear of the progression of the Michigan Tri-Share Child Care Program," Satryb said. “Costs of child care along with the difficulty of finding quality child care facilities can be such a crippling barrier to employment for both companies and job seekers everywhere. Our support of this program is due to the promising notion that it will alleviate the financial and mental stressors of finding affordable and trustworthy childcare, so our employees with families can be able to come to work every day knowing their child is safe and that they can afford to come to work.”

Since its launch in March of 2021, the Tri-Share program has gained momentum, garnering significant interest and a recent $800,000 investment by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to help fund further expansion, according to the state.

“Expanding access to high-quality, affordable child care will help every kid succeed from day one and help parents get back to work knowing that their kids are safe and cared for,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “We must continue investing in programs like Tri-Share that put Michiganders first and help us grow our economy.”

