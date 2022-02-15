ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Hobby Lobby in Calallen area makes move to larger location

By Christopher Howley, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 1 day ago

The Hobby Lobby in the Calallen area has found a new home, but you won't have to go too far to find it.

The Hobby Lobby has completed the move into a 55,000 square-foot store just down the street from its old location.

The store's new location can now be found at 3549 IH 69 Access Road.

Founded in 1972, the arts and crafts store offers a variety of crafting and home décor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets and more.

The retailer is also known for its wide selection of seasonal decorations including custom Christmas and Halloween arrangements.

For more information on the move and products, visit hobbylobby.com.

Christopher Howley covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Support more coverage like this at Caller.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Hobby Lobby in Calallen area makes move to larger location

