STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people were hurt after an explosion at a Stockton motel on Monday morning. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they got several calls around 8:30 a.m. about a possible explosion near the 4200 block of E. Waterloo Road. At the scene, deputies say they found several people who were hurt. Sheriff’s deputies later determined the explosion was caused by a butane honey oil lab inside one of the units. Nicole Rodriguez (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office) Nicole Rodriguez, 20, was injured in the explosion. She was treated at a local hospital and then released. She was then arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County jail on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and willful cruelty to a child. Her 38-year old boyfriend was seriously injured during the explosion and will face charges once he’s released. A three-month-old infant with the couple was not injured. The baby was also taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out and then released into the care of social services. No one else was injured during this incident.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO