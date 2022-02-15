Pritzker doubles down on mandates as Illinois parents band together to support 'mask optional' approach in school districts

People, and more specifically parents, are pushing back hard against the heavy-fisted hand of government. Illinoisans across the state are gathering to show support for the “mask optional” movement despite Governor J.B. Pritzker’s push to keep masks in schools.

Jeanne Ives, former Illinois State Representative and the host of “ In The Spotlight ” a Breakthrough Ideas podcast says, “I think it’s game over and fortunately the school districts are starting to really figure that out.”

“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” Ives tells Annie above. “People should be able to assess their own risk and make that determination.”

