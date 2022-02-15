Man sentenced to probation for destroying roadside memorial in Worth Twp.

A man was sentenced to a year of probation Tuesday after he was convicted of two misdemeanors for destroying a roadside memorial to a 16-year-old killed in a traffic crash.

Thomas Koppel appeared in Sanilac County District Court for his sentencing hearing. He was convicted by a jury of two counts of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 in December.

Friends of Austin Palecki set up a memorial at Croswell Road south of Burns Line Road in Worth Township soon after he died in a traffic crash at the site on Nov. 8, 2018, said his mother, Joy Palecki. Austin was a Croswell-Lexington High School junior at the time of his death.

On March 20 and again on May 11, 2021, the prosecution said Koppel destroyed the memorial. He ripped out items and wrote on a sign referring to Austin's memory "please remove private property, this is not a cemetery," in black marker, Palecki has said.

Koppel's attorney, Thomas Melton, said his client received a reasonable sentence for the charges.

Sanilac County Judge Gregory Ross prevented a witness from testifying that would have said that Koppel had a legal right to the property through adverse possession, even though the property was owned by CSX at the time, Melton said.

Melton said he disagrees with the prosecutor office's decision to prosecute the incident as a crime because if Koppel has legal right to the property, he would also have the right to evict trespassers.

“I think prosecuting this as a crime was a complete waste of resources for the prosecutor’s office,” Melton said.

Melton said Koppel did not know his actions would be considered a crime.

"It’s a cautionary tale to farmers, many of whom have these old railroad easements through their property and if someone trespasses on there and they do something about it, they’re the ones that are going to get prosecuted, not the trespasser," Melton said.

A request for comment to Sanilac County Prosecutor's Office was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Palecki has said she felt disgusted after learning of the vandalism to the memorial.

