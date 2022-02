Randolph Center—Russell Charles Dimmick went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home. Russell was born October 11, 1940 to Ethel and Harley Dimmick. He spent his childhood in Stafford, Conn., along with his sister Betty Lou (Kessler). Russell is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children: Darlene (Donald) Jones, Russell (Kami) […]

