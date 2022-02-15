ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

SpringFEST coming to Lufkin: Here’s what you need to know

By Danica Sauter
 1 day ago

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau will be bringing back their annual SpringFEST.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022. East Texans can join the city in Downtown Lufkin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for shopping, community entertainment, live music, local food trucks, a Jeep and motorcycle show, a kids activity zone and a mobile art park presented by Lufkin Parks & Recreation.

The day will begin with the Inaugural Spring Triathlon “Win the Morning, Win the Day” hosted by FITT LIFE. Participants will begin at the Boys and Girls Club and compete in a 400-yard swim, a 15-mile bike ride, and a 3.1 mile run into Downtown Lufkin. All proceeds raised for the race will benefit the men’s field house. to register, click here .

In partnership with the Lufkin | Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, citizens can watch their favorite cheer and Pom Pon teams battle it out for rights to be the best in East Texas at the annual Chamber Cheer & Pom Pon Competition beginning at 10 a.m.

At noon, a fashion show will be held on First Street presented by downtown merchants.

This year’s SpringFest will also feature the 50 th Annual Southern Hushpuppy Championships presented by McWillams and Son in partnership with the Lufkin | Angelina County Chamber of Commerce. East Texans can swing by from 1-3 p.m. to sample the hushpuppies.

Also at 1 p.m. will be the Jeepin for Jesus, Jeep and bike show presented by DuPree Tire.

In the afternoon, Lufkinites can bring a lawn chair, grab a cool beverage and enjoy the Louisiana swamp rock and Texas blues piano style of Marcia Ball. Ball, the 2018 Texas State Musician of the years, will hit the main stage at 4 p.m.

