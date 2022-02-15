ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kari Lake wants journalists 'punished'? Look how that's turning out in Mexico

By Elvia Díaz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4wum_0eFHaReC00

Kari Lake’s reckless attacks on journalists are no joke – just look at Mexico’s latest killing spree.

“Should lying ‘journalists’ (propagandists) be punished?? I believe they should,” the Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate tweeted over the weekend. “LIKE & SHARE if you agree.”

Nearly 3,000 Twitter users liked it, meaning they presumably agree with Lake that journalists should be punished.

“You know which countries penalize journalism they don’t like? China, Egypt, Russia and others,” The Arizona Republic’s Stacey Barchenger, who’s covering the governor’s race snapped back.

5 journalists killed in Mexico this year

Barchenger shouldn’t be the only one underscoring Lake’s reckless and dangerous attacks on press freedom just because she doesn’t like the coverage.

We know what repressive China and Russian regimes do to journalists, for example. They are imprisoned or killed in retaliation for their coverage.

But it’s also happening south of our border, even if Americans are paying little or no attention to the killing spree.

Five Mexican journalists have been killed in 2022.

Think about that for a second.

That’s almost one killing per week.

And that’s happening under the watch of a democratically elected president, who like Lake is constantly throwing fuel on the fire against journalists.

AMLO has only doubled down on his attacks

This week, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador went after prominent columnist Carlos Loret de Mola, who has reported on the entanglement of his son’s living arrangement in Texas with a business person with lucrative contracts with a government-owned company in Mexico.

With charts in hand, Obrador assailed Loret de Mola’s supposedly multimillion-dollar salary, calling him and anyone else who dare criticize him or his government “thugs, mercenaries, sellouts.”

Loret de Mola disputes the salary amount, pointing to obvious errors, but the bigger concern here is that the president himself is doubling down on his attacks on journalists while so many are being gunned down.

On Feb. 10, journalist Heber López Vásquez of the state of Oaxaca became the fifth killed just this year.

In January, the killing of veteran journalist Lourdes Maldonado López in the border city of Tijuana drew international condemnation. She covered politics and corruption and had earlier told the president she feared for her life.

That didn’t save her or López Vásquez, sowing deeper fears for the lives of media workers that dare to do their jobs, calling out rampant corruption and raging drug-related violence.

It's one thing to criticize coverage. This isn't that

On Monday, the Inter American Press Association called out López Obrador’s “smear campaign against journalists.”

“The case of Loret Mola is an example of the vindictive stance of the president, who used confidential tax information to attack the journalist,” Carlos Jornet, the group’s chairman, said.

“Denigrating the press from the top of power is not a dialectic game,” said the group’s in an earlier letter sent to López Obrador this month.

That brings us back to Kari Lake’s attacks on journalists.

Criticizing coverage is fair game. It’s part of living in a healthy democratic society where reporters are free to do their jobs and everyone else is free to like or dislike such coverage.

But it’s something else to go after reporters, like López Obrador is doing in Mexico and Kari Lake – a former journalist herself – is doing in calling for media workers to be “punished.”

That isn’t just the empty rhetoric of heated campaigning.

It’s putting journalists in danger and plunging a dagger into the heart of the First Amendment that guarantees press freedom.

Want to know how things might turn out when journalists are “punished”? Just look south of the border.

Elvia Díaz is an editorial columnist for The Republic and azcentral. Reach her at 602-444-8606 or elvia.diaz@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter, @elviadiaz1.

Subscribe to get more opinions content.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

As journalists face deadly violence, Mexico’s president attacks the media

Mexico is experiencing one of the deadliest periods on record for journalists, with five killed so far this year. But instead of addressing these dangers, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador devoted much of his regular news conference on Friday to attacking one of the country’s most prominent media figures, Carlos Loret de Mola.
PUBLIC SAFETY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Another Mexican journalist is killed, and Lopez Obrador attacks the media

MEXICO CITY - One day after the fifth journalist was killed in Mexico in six weeks, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched into another diatribe against the press. This time, at his regular morning news conference on Friday, López Obrador projected a slide purporting to show the income of one of the country’s most prominent journalists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Mexico press group to President López Obrador: Stop attacking journalist

The Inter American Press Association called on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday to halt a dayslong series of verbal attacks on a Mexican journalist. The press freedom group said the president’s attacks on TV, radio and print columnist Carlos Loret de Mola were harmful amid an unprecedented upswing in killings of journalists in Mexico. Five reporters or photographers have been killed in the space of a month.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reuters

U.S. embassy 'dismayed' over violence against journalists in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Saturday expressed concern over continued violence against journalists in Mexico, two days after the latest killing of a reporter. “We’re dismayed by the situation journalists are facing in Mexico,” the U.S. embassy in Mexico said on Twitter, calling the fatal shooting in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Press group calls on Mexican president to stop attacks

The Inter American Press Association called on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Monday to halt a days-long series of verbal attacks on a Mexican journalist. The press freedom group said Monday the president’s attacks on TV, radio and print columnist Carlos Loret de Mola are harmful amid an unprecedented upswing in killings of journalists in Mexico. Five reporters or photographers have been murdered in the space of a month.López Obrador started Friday, publishing a chart showing how much Loret allegedly earns. The president showed the chart again on Monday at his daily news briefing, and called Loret de...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Mexico#Press Freedom#Republican#Like Share#Russian#Americans#Mexican#Amlo
KPBS

Mexico president announces arrests in journalist killing

Mexican authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado in Tijuana last month. KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis has details. Mexican authorities arrested three men in connection to the murder of Tijuana journalist Lourdes Maldonado, who was shot and killed outside her home on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reuters

Mexico says alleged perpetrators of journalist's murder were arrested

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has arrested the alleged perpetrators of the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday, following the killing of four media workers this year. “We are working, they are not forgotten,” Lopez Obrador in a news conference, during which his team...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Killings of four journalists cause uproar in Mexico

Tijuana has one of the highest murder rates on the planet and journalists are among the many victims. Despite the challenges and dangers, Aimee Melo, the only female crime photographer in Tijuana, remains committed to her work. Enrique Acevedo joins her on her day shift covering stories.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

4th journalist killed in Mexico in less than a month

An online news outlet in Mexico said Monday that one of its journalists was shot to death, the fourth journalist to be killed in the country in less than a month. Armando Linares, director of the local website Monitor Michoacán, said three assailants fatally shot Roberto Toledo in the city of Zitacuaro. Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacán said they were investigating the report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Metro International

‘It’s not personal’: Mexican president names critical journalist’s salary

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday revealed what he said was the salary of a prominent journalist, arguing the public had a right to know about the financial interests of his administration’s critics. Lopez Obrador set out the earnings of Carlos Loret...
JOBS
simpleflying.com

Avianca Calls For Unruly Passenger Action After Baby Kicked On Barcelona Flight

Following a disgusting incident onboard Avianca’s flight AV18 between Bogotá (Colombia) and Barcelona (Spain), the airline is urging governments worldwide to strengthen the regulations against disruptive passengers. According to Avianca, incidents related to unruly travelers have doubled since 2018. What happened?. On February 6, 2021, there was an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy