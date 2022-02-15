ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Coach of Year odds: Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams overwhelming favorite for award

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HfVq_0eFHaQlT00

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams finished second in NBA Coach of the Year voting last season to the New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau in the smallest margin of victory since the current format was introduced in the 2002-03 season.

It's not going to be close at all this season, if the latest odds for the award are any indication.

Tipico Sportsbook's latest odds for the NBA Coach of the Year Award have Williams as an overwhelming favorite to win the award, with odds at -220.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' J.B. Bickerstaff is second in the odds, at +320, well behind Williams.

Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies comes in third at +550, followed by the Chicago Bulls' Billy Donovan at +650.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra round out the Top 5 at +900 in odds for the award.

At 46-10, the Suns easily have the best record in the NBA, five games ahead of the 42-16 Golden State Warriors.

Tipico Sportsbook also has Phoenix as the new favorite to win the NBA title, with odds at +425, with the Warriors not far behind at +480.

Those odds are much closer than the latest NBA Coach of the Years odds.

Will Williams be able to win the award this season?

NBA Coach Of The Year Awards odds:

  • Williams, Monty: -220
  • Bickerstaff, John-Blair: +320
  • Jenkins, Taylor: +550
  • Donovan, Billy: +650
  • Spoelstra, Erik: +900
  • Kerr, Steve: +1500
  • Rivers, Doc: +5000
  • Lue, Tyronn: +6000
  • Malone, Michael: +7000
  • Snyder, Quin: +7000
  • Nurse, Nick: +7000
  • Borrego, James: +7000
  • Finch, Chris: +7000
  • Udoka, Ime: +7000
  • Kidd, Jason: +9000
  • Nash, Steve: +10000
  • Mcmillan, Nate: +20000
  • Budenholzer, Mike: +40000
  • Billups, Chauncey: +50000
  • Popovych, Gregg: +50000
  • Carlisle, Rick: +50000
  • Thibodeau, Tom: +50000
  • Vogel, Frank: +50000
  • Casey, Dwayne: +50000
  • Daigneault, Mark: +50000
  • Silas, Stephen: +50000
  • Green, Willie: +50000
  • Unseld Jr, Wes: +50000
  • Mosley, Jamahl: +50000

- Odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

