FREEHOLD - Scott Kologi told detectives he wasn’t having hallucinations or hearing voices commanding him to kill his family members on New Years Eve 2017. But, he also told them he felt like he was sitting back and watching as he shot his mother five to seven times with his older brother’s assault rifle, then shot his father in the back before going downstairs in the family’s Long Branch home and pumping four bullets in the woman he considered his grandmother and three into his sister, just minutes before midnight.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO