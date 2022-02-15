ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Slowed by hamstring, Harden to make Sixers debut Feb 25

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nuvrd_0eFHaFIi00

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — James Harden has an MVP and several scoring titles on his mantle — and now he’s ready to add a championship trophy.

Harden was introduced by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday following last week’s blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled guard Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

Asked if his new team can win the NBA title, Harden put up the shot all Sixers fans wanted to hear.

“Hell yeah,” he deadpanned. “My job is to help the team win a championship.”

In 12 seasons with Oklahoma City, Houston and Brooklyn, the 32-year-old Harden has made 10 All-Star teams, won the 2018 MVP and earned three scoring titles. He wants a title, and thinks it can happen in Philly.

“I just knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit,” he said. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Harden missed his final four games with the Nets due to a hamstring injury and the first two since joining the 76ers. He practiced on Monday and Tuesday at the team’s training center in Camden, New Jersey, and will sit out Tuesday night’s home game against Boston and Thursday’s matchup at Milwaukee.

Harden is set to make his 76ers debut on Feb. 25 at Minnesota.

“After the (All-Star) break, we’ll get things going,” he said.

Harden is excited to pair with MVP front-runner Joel Embiid, who is leading the NBA in scoring at 29.5 points per game.

“I think we complete each other,” said Harden, who is leading the league in assists at 10.2. “The whole world knows how great Joel has been playing. His presence alone is unbelievable. I feel like I’m the same way as far as making my teammates better, and we have a great core of guys.”

The Sixers got Harden from Brooklyn hours before the trade deadline last Thursday along with Paul Millsap for Simmons, guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and a pair of first-round draft picks.

The Sixers were 34-22 on Tuesday afternoon, 2 1/2 games behind Eastern Conference leader Miami.

Philadelphia’s front office is elated to have a superstar to play alongside Embiid.

“Having an MVP and a guy on pace to be MVP if he can keep it up is really exciting,” 76ers general manager Daryl Morey said. “You’re looking at pretty long odds if you don’t have two great players at that level.”

Said coach Doc Rivers: “Being the winner is hard and that’s what we want to become and that’s why we made trades like this.”

Harden’s scoring average this season of 22.5 points is done slightly from his career average of 25.0, and he believes he’ll bring more than just scoring to the 76ers.

“My job is to help be the leader, to push guys and get that swagger out of guys every night because ultimately that’s’ going to help us get a championship,” he said.

Harden doesn’t anticipate problems playing alongside Embiid.

“We’re both at a high level to where we’ll figure it out,” he said.

Harden, who is making $44.3 million this year, said he will opt into his player option of $46.8 million next year to remain with the 76ers. He said he was disappointed things didn’t work out in Brooklyn, where there were high expectations after he joined stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a trade last season.

But injuries and Irving’s vaccination status led the so-called Big Three to play just 16 games together.

“Me and (Irving) are really good friends,” Harden said. “That’s (vaccination status is) his personal preference. But it definitely did impact the team because originally me, Kyrie and KD on the court and winning covers up a lot of that stuff, but it was unfortunate that we played 16 games out of whatever it was. It is what it is, but being here in Philly is an opportunity that I’m looking forward to.”

He’s also looking forward to playing in front of Philadelphia’s fans, who have been giddy since the trade announcement. Fans erupted when a video of Harden on the video screen that ended with him in a photoshopped 76ers jersey was shown in Philadelphia’s last two games.

“These fans are the best fans in the NBA,” he said. “ A lot of teams say that. I’m just happy they’re on my side and I’m not getting booed. Going to that arena is going to be special.”

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s $47,366,760 Sixers mistake, revealed

Right after the news broke that James Harden had been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the star guard would be exercising his 2022-23 player option worth $47,366,760. However, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice later said Harden had actually not picked up that player option with the Sixers.
NBA
DallasBasketball

‘Whoops’: Sixers Harden Doesn’t Opt In to Final Contract Year

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NBA Analysis Network

Kevin Durant ‘Pulled Trigger’ On James Harden Trade To Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest blockbuster deal of the NBA trade deadline by moving James Harden and Ben Simmons to new destinations. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Nets when they pulled off the trade with the Houston Rockets to land Harden—forming a “Big 3” alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It was going to be the most high-powered offensive juggernaut perhaps in league history.
NBA
ESPN

James Harden, after blockbuster trade, says NBA championship is goal for Philadelphia 76ers

CAMDEN, N.J. -- James Harden on Tuesday said his newfound partnership with center Joel Embiid can deliver the Philadelphia 76ers their first championship in almost 40 years. "For me, it made sense, man," Harden said of the blockbuster trade during his introductory news conference at the team's practice facility. "It's a time where I needed to be around guys that I know want to win, and know that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and the structure here is unbelievable.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Andre Drummond
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Arrives At Sixers Facility And Is Already Getting Shots Up

James Harden was welcomed by Daryl Morey last week when they reunited in Philadelphia after many years together in Houston. They took different routes when Morey left the Houston Rockets before Harden requested a trade last year, ending an era for the Texan team. They're back together now, trying to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Sixers#Ap#Mvp#The Brooklyn Nets#Eastern Conference
inquirer.com

Pictures of James Harden’s first Sixers practice

James Harden made his first appearance at 76ers practice Monday. The former Brooklyn Nets start was traded to the Sixers last week in a deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks to the Nets.
NBA
watchstadium.com

James Harden Comments About Being Traded to 76ers

James Harden was introduced as a member of the 76ers on Tuesday. Pat Garrity weighs in on his comment about being in Philadelphia and if the 76ers improved after the trade.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: The wait for James Harden will be worth it

Hey Philadelphia 76ers fans, I have some good news and some bad news. First the bad; after tabbing Tuesday’s showdown against the Boston Celtics as his expected debut date, James Harden is expected to miss the remainder of the week, in addition to the 2022 NBA All-Star game. The Sixers want to take a cautious approach to his very legitimate hamstring injury and hope that an additional week of rest could prove valuable.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
97.3 ESPN

With James Harden Joining Sixers, Who is the Pressure is On?

With the big trade the brought James Harden to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, comes expectations. With expectations comes pressure. So now that the deal is done, who is under the most pressure to take the Sixers to the next...
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

Ben Simmons eyes return to Philadelphia for Nets debut | How to buy tickets to watch Simmons face Sixers

Ben Simmons does not know when he will make his Nets debut just yet, but there is one date in particular everyone is eyeing. The former 76ers forward, who was traded to Brooklyn at last week’s trade deadline, said Tuesday that he “hopes” to be ready to face his former team at his former home of the Wells Fargo Center when the two teams meet there on Thursday, March 10. Simmons spoke to local media for the first time since the trade on Tuesday.
NBA
NBA

James Harden confident in title run with 76ers this season

James Harden has arrived in Philadelphia and, for him, it was a move he was waiting to have happen for a while. Harden was introduced to the media on Tuesday and told reporters that he had had his eye on playing for the 76ers dating back to the end of his Houston days.
NBA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
563
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy