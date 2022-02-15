ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

December trial date set for Carlos Asencio, man accused in fatal restaurant stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski

By Brad Petrishen, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

WORCESTER — A judge Tuesday set a December trial date for Carlos Asencio, the man charged with murder following the brutal 2019 stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski at a Worcester restaurant.

Superior Court Judge James Gavin Reardon Jr. set a date of Dec. 1 for jury empanelment, with a trial date of Dec. 5.

Asencio was not present at the brief hearing. His lawyer, Robert M. Griffin, is pursuing an insanity defense on his behalf.

Authorities say Asencio viciously stabbed Dabrowski, a co-worker whom he had dated, July 3, 2019, at O’Connor’s Restaurant on West Boylston Street where she was attending a book club meeting.

The public crime was traumatizing to patrons who witnessed it and helped subdue Asencio including former City Mayor and Lt. Gov. Timothy P. Murray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jefJk_0eFHa3nF00

Prosecutors allege Asencio was an obsessed ex-boyfriend who stalked Dabrowski after failing in another attempt to kill her two months before in her Ayer home.

Asencio is facing charges related to both the home invasion and the murder. He was initially found not competent to stand trial for murder in 2019, but has since been found competent and transferred from Bridgewater State Hospital to the Worcester County Jail & House of Correction.

A defense of lack of criminal responsibility, often referred to as the insanity defense, generally argues that the person committed the act but was not legally liable for their actions because of their mental state at the time it occurred.

Peter Elikann, a prominent Boston legal analyst and defense lawyer, told the Telegram & Gazette in January that such defenses are rarely successful.

Asencio's murder case is due back in court for a status hearing April 12. Griffin told Reardon Tuesday he is hoping to have a report on Asencio's mental state completed by that date.

Dabrowski, 31, was remembered following her death as a humorous microbiologist who had built an online following blogging about wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHlJl_0eFHa3nF00

Asencio's murder case is taking place in Worcester, while the home invasion case is in Middlesex Superior Court.

Griffin told the T&G last month he anticipates the murder case will take place before the invasion case.

Contact Brad Petrishen at brad.petrishen@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @BPetrishenTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: December trial date set for Carlos Asencio, man accused in fatal restaurant stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
City
Boston, MA
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
CBS News

Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa's Parliament Hill, and workers put up extra fences...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Tesla faces safety investigation into "phantom braking" after surge of complaints

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
The Hill

McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime#Superior Court#Ayer#The Telegram Gazette
CNN

Florida state House passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

(CNN) — Florida's state House on Thursday passed a Republican-sponsored bill that would prohibit abortion in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing only for exceptions involving "serious risk" to the pregnant person and fatal fetal abnormality, but with no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill now...
FLORIDA STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

1K+
Followers
958
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy