December trial date set for Carlos Asencio, man accused in fatal restaurant stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski

WORCESTER — A judge Tuesday set a December trial date for Carlos Asencio, the man charged with murder following the brutal 2019 stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski at a Worcester restaurant.

Superior Court Judge James Gavin Reardon Jr. set a date of Dec. 1 for jury empanelment, with a trial date of Dec. 5.

Asencio was not present at the brief hearing. His lawyer, Robert M. Griffin, is pursuing an insanity defense on his behalf.

Authorities say Asencio viciously stabbed Dabrowski, a co-worker whom he had dated, July 3, 2019, at O’Connor’s Restaurant on West Boylston Street where she was attending a book club meeting.

The public crime was traumatizing to patrons who witnessed it and helped subdue Asencio including former City Mayor and Lt. Gov. Timothy P. Murray.

Prosecutors allege Asencio was an obsessed ex-boyfriend who stalked Dabrowski after failing in another attempt to kill her two months before in her Ayer home.

Asencio is facing charges related to both the home invasion and the murder. He was initially found not competent to stand trial for murder in 2019, but has since been found competent and transferred from Bridgewater State Hospital to the Worcester County Jail & House of Correction.

A defense of lack of criminal responsibility, often referred to as the insanity defense, generally argues that the person committed the act but was not legally liable for their actions because of their mental state at the time it occurred.

Peter Elikann, a prominent Boston legal analyst and defense lawyer, told the Telegram & Gazette in January that such defenses are rarely successful.

Asencio's murder case is due back in court for a status hearing April 12. Griffin told Reardon Tuesday he is hoping to have a report on Asencio's mental state completed by that date.

Dabrowski, 31, was remembered following her death as a humorous microbiologist who had built an online following blogging about wine.

Asencio's murder case is taking place in Worcester, while the home invasion case is in Middlesex Superior Court.

Griffin told the T&G last month he anticipates the murder case will take place before the invasion case.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: December trial date set for Carlos Asencio, man accused in fatal restaurant stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski