ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Reports: Prosecutors call on county attorney to step down

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Senior Maricopa Country prosecutors have formally called on County Attorney Allister Adel to resign, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining the agency, media outlets reported.

Adel did not immediately respond to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment.

The letter sent Monday by chiefs of five criminal divisions in the office said Adel called into question her ability to do her job by rarely being in the office, showing signs of being inebriated during phone calls and not providing leadership.

During a Nov. 30 meeting, the letter said, “we asked you to step up. You have either been unwilling or unable to do so. Therefore, we are now asking you to step down, so that you and MCAO can finally begin the healing process.”

Outlets reporting the letter's existence late Monday and Tuesday included 12news the Arizona Republic and abc15 .

In November 2020, when she was elected, Adel underwent emergency surgery election night for a brain bleed after a fall. She was back full-time the following spring but in August went to rehab for alcohol abuse, an eating disorder and other issues. In September, she confirmed she was working remotely from an out-of-state treatment facility.

She later returned to work, but the letter said she is rarely in the office despite saying she would do so.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A district attorney says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state's open records laws by withholding or failing to retain his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The Austin-based...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Independent Record

Thomas Jodoin stepping down as Helena's city attorney

After more than 15 years as a city employee, Helena City Attorney Thomas Jodoin is stepping down to become deputy director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns. “As reluctant as we all are to say goodbye to Thomas, we are all also very excited for his next chapter…” Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an email to city officials Friday.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Alcohol Abuse#Ap#Maricopa Country#The Associated Press#Mcao
tonyskansascity.com

Jackson County Prosecutor's Annual Report Spotlights Social Justice

Drastically rising crime numbers don't inspire confidence from voters and that might be why politically & racially charged courtroom victories occupy the top spot in this report over far more depressing data. To be fair, there's A LOT OF IMPORTANT INFORMATION in this chronicle of local crime and court cases.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

County Attorney Adel attributes reported absences from work to contracting COVID-19

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel on Wednesday responded to claims of being absent from work, saying she contracted COVID-19 in January. An Arizona Republic article said Adel was under scrutiny from her staff and other elected officials about absences from work and her sobriety five months after checking out of an out-of-state rehab facility for anxiety, alcohol abuse and an eating disorder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Times Union

Putnam County DA not stepping down in retrial of 1994 murder case

PUTNAM COUNTY — Legal maneuvering over whether to appoint a special prosecutor has delayed the retrial of a man whose original conviction in the 1994 rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl was thrown out. Lawyers for defendant Andrew Krivak filed a motion in January asking Westchester County Supreme...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bart Reagor hires Boston attorney, former federal prosecutor before sentencing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two new attorneys, if approved by a federal judge, will represent Bart Reagor, according to federal court documents filed Friday. They were listed as John J. E. Markham II of Boston and Natalie Archer of Amarillo. Archer will serve as “local counsel of record” with Markham. “[Markham] served as a federal prosecutor […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WBAY Green Bay

Judge nixes Maxwell’s request to seal motions for new trial

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for a new trial must be aired out in the open. In her Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan denied a request to keep motions for a new trial under seal. Maxwell’s attorneys have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
563
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy