Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Scotty Pippen Jr.: 'The officials know who he is'

AUBURN — Bruce Pearl has his hands full with scouting the SEC's leading scorer, Scotty Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-3 guard averages 18.9 points per game, plus 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. He poses the biggest threat when the Commodores (13-11, 5-7 SEC) visit Auburn Arena on Wednesday (8 p.m., SEC Network).

Pearl is impressed with the second-generation star's ability to create plays against tough defenders — and the Auburn coach particularly pointed out Pippen's foul-drawing skill.

"He's one of the leaders in scoring. He's one of the leaders in assists. He's just got great tempo," Pearl said. "He's got great IQ, great feel. He can really score it from two. In other words, he gets in the paint. He's not in a rush. You've got to be second on the floor against him. He can make tough twos. He doesn't mind traffic in the paint. And of course, he's a real threat from the perimeter as well. So just a real dangerous player with the ball. He's got great hands, so defensively he will strip and rip you.

"And 177 free throws. And (Auburn guard) K.D. Johnson, for example, gets a lot for us. He's shot 118. So it just tells you how the officials know who he is."

AUBURN BASKETBALL:Walker Kessler shows again why he is Auburn's unassuming most valuable player

FOOTBALL PERSPECTIVE:Bryan Harsin saga winds down, but who is really in charge of Auburn athletics?

OUR PICK:Scouting report, prediction: Auburn basketball hosts Vanderbilt, Scotty Pippen Jr.

Auburn (23-2, 11-1) has a swarm of guards who aren't afraid to strip it and rip it themselves, thanks largely to the insurance of center Walker Kessler behind them.

"We can get up there and pressure the ball and take gambles," junior wing Allen Flanigan said Saturday. "I mean, you've got Walk in the back. He's 7-foot. He's going to jump, contest and block. Then it's off to the races. We can run in transition."

Auburn (23-2, 11-1) is a top-25 team in steals, averaging 8.76 per game led by the starting backcourt duo of Zep Jasper and Johnson.