Northern Colorado uses huge late game run to down Southern Utah

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 1 day ago

The Southern Utah University Men’s basketball team saw a 17 point second half lead dissipate, as Northern Colorado used a 32-10 run over the final five and half minutes of play to shock the Thunderbirds, 100-95.

The T-Birds (16-8, 10-4) struggled out of the gate, falling behind 11-2 early, and trailing the entire first half. The Bears led by as many as fourteen in the first period; however, a John Knight III coast-to-coast layup at the halftime buzzer cut the deficit to nine going into the break.

Southern Utah came out on fire in the second half, knocking down 10 of their first 12 shots to build an eight-point lead with 14 minutes remaining.

The T-Birds were able to increase their lead to 17 after a made three-pointer by Jason Spurgin with 5:37 left in the game.

It was all Northern Colorado after that, as the Thunderbirds went 1-6 from the field, and committed five turnovers in the final five and a half minutes of play.

The Bears were able to shoot a perfect 10-10 from the field in that same stretch, taking a three-point lead off of two made free throws with 14 seconds to play. Tevian Jones had a shot to tie it with four seconds left but missed wide right, and the Bears went on to pick up the win.

It was a tail of two halves for the Thunderbirds. After an abysmal first half on the offensive side of the game, they were able to light up the stat sheet in the second period, shooting a remarkable 64.5% (20-31) from the field, while making five threes on eight attempts.

Southern Utah had four starters in double figures, led by Jason Spurgin’s career-high 22-point performance.

Senior Maizen Fausett poured in 20 points of his own, reaching the 1,000 point mark for his career.

Tevian Jones (17) and John Knight III (15) were the other T-Birds in double figures.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as SUU surrendered 100 points, allowing the Bears to shoot 64% from the field and 50% from three for the game.

Daylen Kountz, the Big Sky’s leading scorer, dropped 30 points on the night to lead the Bears in the comeback victory.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

Comments / 0

