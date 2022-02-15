New Orleans addresses public safety measures heading into Mardi Gras 2022 celebrations

New Orleans is heading into the final and busiest weekends of the Mardi Gras season, and officials expect challenges as thousands of visitors descend on the city for celebrations amid the pandemic.

City officials said they are working with federal, state, and local agencies to boost law enforcement presence and emergency medical services during the next two weeks.

Mardi Gras day is March 1, but is celebrated for weeks beforehand with parades, parties and other events. The two weekends before Mardi Gras day are among the busiest in the city and a time when emergency and first responder resources are in highest demand.

This year marks the return of parades, after large gatherings and Mardi Gras parades were canceled last year due to the pandemic. Mardi Gras celebrations likely contributed to the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the New Orleans area starting in March 2020.

At a press conference Monday, officials discussed multiple concerns they will face as the celebrations reach a fever-pitch starting this weekend.

Police, medical staff shortages

COVID-19 has caused widespread staffing shortages across multiple city departments including the New Orleans Police Department and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services. To boost public safety and security over the busiest weeks of Mardi Gras the city received a SEAR 2 event designation , which will provide federal support and coordination.

Mardi Gras 2020 was the first year New Orleans received a SEAR 2 designation, said New Orleans director of Homeland Security Collin Arnold

“Prior to 2020, it was more of an issue of communicating what exactly Mardi Gras is. There was maybe some confusion in the past about how many people were here and how long it went on for. At one point it was viewed that Mardi Gras just Fat Tuesday which is not the case,” he said.

The New Orleans Police Department will transition to 12-hour shifts until March 2 to provide more police coverage in the French Quarter and along parade routes.

“This will allow us to shift our resources,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “We don’t foresee any challenges.”

Officials also must contend with the ongoing demands on the healthcare system due to COVID-19.

At the press conference, New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said COVID-19 cases have declined in Orleans Parish, averaging at about 139 cases a day. The city currently has a positivity rate of about 6%.

COVID precautions in New Orleans

Anyone over the age of five is required to present proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test to go into restaurants, bars or other venues in New Orleans. A mask mandate for all indoor public spaces is in effect through Mardi Gras day.

Avegno said that the health department has partnered with the National Guard to coordinate testing and vaccination sites during the next two weeks, except for Feb. 28 and March 1.

Plans to set up a test site at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for travelers also are being discussed.

First aid tents will be set up at five spots along of the parade route. Officials advised parade-goers to visit the one of the first aid tents for any minor medical needs and to reduce the strain on emergency medical care.

“Please do not overuse our emergency medical departments. Every year they are busier than at any other time and now we have COVID-19 on top of this,” she said.

For updates on parades, weather and public safety residents and tourists can text "mardigras" to 77295.

The return of Mardi Gras celebrations is a significant milestone for the city as year three of the pandemic begins.

Hotel occupancy is projected to be above 80% in the French Quarter and downtown New Orleans during the final weekend of Mardi Gras, according to an informal survey conducted by New Orleans & Company, the city’s tourism marketing agency.

“We’re not quite back to normal (pre-pandemic) Mardi Gras hotel occupancy, but these numbers represent a much-needed boost for our economy, our businesses, and all those who make their living in the cultural economy,” said Kelly Schulz, the senior vice president of communications for New Orleans & Co.

