See if your neighborhood street is going to lose those potholes

Has that old pot hole in the road become all too familiar?

Well, a street near you could be the next in line for repair.

The Peoria City Council recently unanimously approved just under $1.9 million to pay contractor ViaSun Corp. for slurry seal asphalt maintenance services.

This project was approved as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget last year.

In fiscal year 2021, the city council received a presentation by the Peoria Public Works Department, streets division, on the results of a technical survey of all the city’s streets.

Public Works Director Jay Davies said the technical survey is known as the Pavement Management Program, which was used to rate the conditions of streets to more effectively prioritize needed treatment schedules, based on operational goals and objectives.

In addition to receiving information on pavement management fundamentals, the council provided direction on pavement management goals, performance measures and the strategies that factor into a successful program of lifecycle maintenance.

Davies said the city’s Pavement Condition Index — a score on a 100 point scale that relates to the quality of roads — increased from just over 75 to now 77, which is considered good or above average. The national PCI is 65.7. A fair rating is a score of 65.

After all the road work done from this approved allocation, he said the city is projected to be just below a PCI score of 80.

Davies said that in the coming months as part of the budget process, staff will ask council for funds for the upcoming triennial Pavement Condition Survey, which results in the PCI score.

“More importantly it provides us with the data to inform decisions on where to best focus our efforts and resources under the Pavement Management Program,” Davies said.

Based on the city’s Pavement Management Program, the streets division completed an evaluation and determined the following Peoria roads are priorities for pavement preservation treatments in fiscal year 2022.

• Westwing Parkway, Jomax Road to Lake Pleasant Parkway

• High Desert Drive, Westwing Parkway to Westwing Parkway

• Black Rock Boulevard, Westwing Parkway to south end

• 83rd Ave, Jomax Road to Happy Valley Road

• 83rd Ave, Calle Lejos to Pinnacle Peak Road

• Pinnacle Peak Road, 71st to 73rd avenues

• Calle Lejos, Lake Pleasant Parkway to west-end

• Pinnacle Peak Road, 107th Avenue to east-end

• 107th Avenue, Williams to Beardsley roads

• Adam Avenue, 91st to 95th avenues

• Dove Valley Ranch Drive, 91st to 95th avenues

• 83rd Avenue, Deer Valley Road to Lake Pleasant Parkway

• Greenbrian Drive, 91st to 89th avenues

• Athens Street, 91st to 89th avenues

• Grovers Avenue, 89th to 87th avenues

• 89th Avenue, Bell Road to Union Hills Drive

• 91st Avenue, Bell Road to 91st Drive

• Continental Drive, 87th to 84th avenues

• 84th Avenue, Bell Road to Coolbrook Avenue

• 75th Avenues, Northern to Olive avenues

• 85th Avenue, Butler Drive to Townley Avenue

For more information on street projects call 623-773-7432 or email streetrepair@peoriaaz.gov.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.