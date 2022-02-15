ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60-year-old charged with attempted homicide after stabbing roommate, TPD says

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee police arrested a man they believe stabbed his roommate in the chest and leg Saturday evening at their house near South Adams Street.

Andre Smith, 60, faces a charge of attempted homicide and remains in the Leon County Detention Facility without bail, court records show. The incident stemmed from an argument between the roommates.

The pair were scheduled to be taken to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting around 7 p.m. when police say Smith stabbed his roommate, who was sitting on a front-porch rolling chair.

"(The man) began to scream and yell and got up and ran towards South Adams Street," an eyewitness told police.

Recent stabbings: Woman charged with manslaughter after stabbing brother, LCSO says

More: Two homeless men stabbed months apart on Gaines Street; TPD makes arrest, says cases connected

Soon after, two Tallahassee police officers arrived at the house with guns drawn and took Smith into custody, court records said. Smith's attorney did not return a reporter's call seeking comment as of midday Tuesday.

The roommate, who was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, did not wish to press charges against Smith because he was mentally ill, an arrest affidavit said.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

