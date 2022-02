Last year, the Florida Legislature passed a Public Notice Bill that went into effect on January 1 of this year, with the goal of bringing more media players to the table, creating more competition and lowering costs, making public notice more accessible, and keeping the government’s activities in the public. And from our perspective, the new law is working. Since the beginning of the year, we have 11% more newspapers that can now qualify under the new law to receive public notices to share with their readers.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO