Editors’ Note: This summary is one of four routes. To read more about the other routes, click here. According to The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) assessment on the proposed routes for the Northern Turnpike Extension, the #3 alternative, also known as the Alternative Corridor Central, is a proposed 42-mile stretch of new road that would begin at the I-75/Turnpike interchange in Wildwood and end at a logical terminus yet to be determined.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO