OM System OM-1 Camera Hits The Trail Post-Olympus

I think the general consensus among the photo community was that Micro Four Thirds was probably done for when OM Digital Solutions (OMDS) split from Olympus. But in all honesty, it gave me more hope. Often I’ve spoken with Olympus reps who felt like they were held back from their true potential. With those restraints removed, the new OM System OM1 shows how the company is starting to blossom again. Emblazoned with the old Olympus logo on the front, it’s bound to cause confusion. But once you work with it and learn how it works, it’s going to be the most fun you’ve had with a camera in years.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO