OM System OM-1 Camera Hits The Trail Post-Olympus

Manufacturer description: The OM-1 is a new flagship camera released by OM Digital Solutions under its new OM System brand. The OM-1, whose name page homage to the original OM-1 released 50 years ago, features 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds stacked CMOS sensor with 5-axis in-body image stabilization and two high-resolution modes capable of outputting 50MP and 80MP images in a special Tripod High Res mode. It's also quite capable on the video front, with support for 4K video (UHD or DCI) at up to 60 fps and Full HD (1080p) video at up to 240 fps, both internally in H.264 (8-bit) or H.265 (10-bit) codecs. Olympus has also doubled down on its weatherproofing expertise by adding enough weather-sealing to qualify this camera for IP53 dust- and splash-resistance.
Comments / 0