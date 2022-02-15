ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers drop two spots in Rookie Wire's latest NBA power rankings

By Sanjesh Singh
 1 day ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 26-31, which is not where the team envisioned it would be at this point.

Los Angeles dropped three games in a row last week: a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, a collapse against the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers and another collapse against the Golden State Warriors, though the squad played with more fight in that one.

That led to the Lakers dropping to No. 19 in our sister site Rookie Wire’s latest NBA power rankings, as Cody Taylor writes:

Last Rank: 17

The Lakers’ struggles continued last week after dropping three straight games. Included in that streak were two losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors, two of the top teams in the league. The Lakers are clearly struggling now and there doesn’t appear to be an immediate fix on the way.

