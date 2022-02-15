Virginia Tech men’s basketball remains at home on an Association quickie or ~48-hour turn to host you know… #25 (nationally rank) hoo!. The Hokies now turn their attention(s) to someone with whom they have a lot in… well, common. Or to their alpha Commonwealth Cup rival— well, not instate named @O.d.u. or @Liberity Eye mean, although Eye prescient. As things stand now… virginia stands in at 16 up and 9 down. And 1o-5 in All Championship Conference inter-league play. And both programs are making an upward bound move in the inter-league standings as getting a good post-season push goes. So, clearly, something or someone has to give, here. All That to say… what you wanna know is… who is gonna win and by how much, rights? So, read on… to finds, out!

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO