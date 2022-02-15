ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could be, but they also had a long break last Monday from Syracuse...

Cover picture for the articleTo this game against UVA...5 days is more than...

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (illness) leaves at halftime

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return for the second half of the ninth-ranked Blue Devils' game against Wake Forest because of illness on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. The school confirmed that Krzyzewski, 75, was "not feeling well" and would miss the remainder of the game. Duke led 42-33 at halftime.
No. 7 Duke seeks regular-season sweep over Wake Forest

No. 7 Duke will look to extend its winning streak to three games and remain atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a season sweep of visiting Wake Forest on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC) are coming off a 72-61 win at Boston College on...
#Uva#Vt
virginia basketball preview!

Virginia Tech men’s basketball remains at home on an Association quickie or ~48-hour turn to host you know… #25 (nationally rank) hoo!. The Hokies now turn their attention(s) to someone with whom they have a lot in… well, common. Or to their alpha Commonwealth Cup rival— well, not instate named @O.d.u. or @Liberity Eye mean, although Eye prescient. As things stand now… virginia stands in at 16 up and 9 down. And 1o-5 in All Championship Conference inter-league play. And both programs are making an upward bound move in the inter-league standings as getting a good post-season push goes. So, clearly, something or someone has to give, here. All That to say… what you wanna know is… who is gonna win and by how much, rights? So, read on… to finds, out!
Mason Robinson Talks Virginia Tech And Other Top Schools

Notice: Only variables should be passed by reference in /data/www/sportswar.com/wp-content/plugins/sportswar-core/amember/amember.php on line 125. The last three weekends last month, McDonogh (Md.) four-star defensive end Mason Robinson gathered intel at junior days. First, there was West Virginia Jan. 15, Virginia Tech the following weekend, and Pittsburgh after that. Robinson, No. 250...
Duke's Coach K misses second half of game due to illness

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return to the bench Tuesday during the second half of the Blue Devils’ game against Wake Forest in Cameron Indoor Stadium due to illness. Duke men’s basketball sent out a Tweet early in the second half...
Williams’ last-second dunk pushes No. 9 Duke past Wake Forest, 76-74

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Coach Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t on the bench for the second half, but that didn’t stop No. 9 Duke from picking up a dramatic win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday night, 76-74. It wasn’t comfortable. Alondes Williams knocked down a 3-pointer, then got a steal to tee up a Dallas Walton dunk that cut the deficit to 74-72 with 54 seconds left. It was the first time the Demon Deacons were within a shot in about 6 minutes.
TheSabre.com Podcast: The Tech Two-Step

The Virginia basketball team did the Tech two-step this past weekend with one step forward in a win against Gorgia Tech and one step back in a loss at Virginia Tech. TheSabre.com Podcast jumps into basketball analysis plus some quick thoughts from the new UVA football coordinators’ press conferences with the media.
Quoting SG, "They are certifiably insane!"

I don't have a problem being behind UNC. They are in general a much -- King of Hokies 02/15/2022 1:12PM. UNC also spanked us in Chapel Hill just over a month ago. -- nvpbrown 02/15/2022 7:19PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
What a run for Cassell coliseum

So Cassell coliseum got to see Coach Brooks and company knock off 2 ranked teams Coach Robie knock off a ranked team and Coach Young knock off Syracuse and our biggest rival Uva. Man good times indeed I just love that old building sounded like it was rocking last night. Kudos to all the fans who come out in full force.
Virginia Tech Football And In-State Recruiting Efforts

Notice: Only variables should be passed by reference in /data/www/sportswar.com/wp-content/plugins/sportswar-core/amember/amember.php on line 125. The new Virginia Tech coaching staff was hard at work on the road this winter, and there has been a major in-state focus. Today we’ll go deeper into the Commonwealth recruiting by talking about the in-state high schools that the new coaching staff has visited, as well as a heat map for a visual interpretation.
