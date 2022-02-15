I expect we will pick up the bigs we need

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski exited Tuesday night’s ACC matchup against Wake Forest at halftime. The 75-year-old, who is in the midst of his final season with the Blue Devils, was on the sideline for the entire first half but did not return to the court for the second half. Duke shared an update saying Krzyzewski was “not feeling well,” but it didn’t offer any other details.
Assuming the Sugar Bowl is not a semi-final round in the CFP. If not the Big XII, then who? Depending on which 2 bowls are the semi-final rounds, the Sugar Bowl's choices would be ACC, Big XII, Pac-12, maybe Notre Dame, or a G5 teams (I think). Big Ten would probably be off the table because of its ties with the Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl (unless Notre Dame takes that spot).
Since 2004 VT has played crappy in the ACC Tournament. At most 1 win. ** -- UTPr0sim 02/13/2022 8:48PM. One would think, but lots of streaks make the past an influencer. ** -- UTPr0sim 02/14/2022 08:00AM. Its not a coin flip for sure. 15 straight years of beating UVa happened...
The B1G and PAC are going to protect the Rose Bowl, the only way to do that is automatic bids to both conferences. The ACC doesn't want to watch the playoff be an SEC regular season re-run with ESPN basically telling every kid they have to go to the SEC to get to the NFL.
All they have to do is win the 4 of their 6 remaining games in which they -- King of Hokies 02/15/2022 10:45AM. 16 would be fine this year TBH...was out of the question 2 weeks ago ** -- Vienna_Hokie 02/15/2022 2:00PM. UNC biggest game of the season, UVa is...
Basketball? If it is for both sports, then what incentive does the remaining DI, DII, and DIII schools to allow the P5s to compete in DI for all other sports? I mean the money left the table when the P5 decided to spin off and do its own thing for the 2 revenue sports.
What do you think UVa has to do from here to get to the Tournament? ** -- vtbball80 02/16/2022 12:08PM. Youre actually of the belief that the committee would keep out a team... -- GCHokie34 02/16/2022 10:31AM. There's always a 1st, like a #1 seed losing to a 16 seed...
Looking ahead - anyone know if this weekend's softball games are televised? ** -- HokieAllMyLife 02/14/2022 10:29AM. Yes, I'm pretty sure it will at least be on the radio. Can probably find -- Nortazhokie 02/14/2022 2:34PM. Top 10 matchup. one would think that maybe somebody would think it a --...
Latona over McCormick - 3-0 Meyers over Courtney - 6-0 Girardi over Cedeno - 9-0 BA over Verkleeran - Fall - 15-0 Brady over Keating - 18-0 (Brady gets back on track) McCoy over Ulrey - 18-3 (Ulrey with an upset would not shock me) Lewis over Phillips - MD...
Bennett teaches great position defense and refuses to give playing time to those that cannot get the principles of the defense down. But yes we have played great defense all these years thanks to the refs! They want to give us all the calls and we need them to win games.
4th and 1, let’s go shotgun & drop back to pass. Always hated that call -- AirForceHokie77 02/13/2022 10:13PM. And I don't think they double-teamed Aaron Donald either. Horrible call. ** -- KCHokie2 02/13/2022 10:36PM. Yep. Plus running Perine on 3rd and 1 - Mixon not even on field....
If they only use NET and BPI and win streak. (Winning at the end of the season always has more weight on selection Sunday) then we could be in. Really depends on tournament. If we can push through and make it to semis or finals I think we punch a ticket. I think we could win out but lose first game in tourney and be out.
