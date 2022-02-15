ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

I expect we will pick up the bigs we need

By NC Hoke Joined:
sportswar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith our two open scholarships for next year....

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

blackchronicle.com

Why did Mike Krzyzewski leave game vs. Wake Forest? Duke head coach exits prior to thrilling finish

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski exited Tuesday night’s ACC matchup against Wake Forest at halftime. The 75-year-old, who is in the midst of his final season with the Blue Devils, was on the sideline for the entire first half but did not return to the court for the second half. Duke shared an update saying Krzyzewski was “not feeling well,” but it didn’t offer any other details.
WAKE FOREST, NC
sportswar.com

The SEC will have to play someone in the Sugar Bowl, right?

Assuming the Sugar Bowl is not a semi-final round in the CFP. If not the Big XII, then who? Depending on which 2 bowls are the semi-final rounds, the Sugar Bowl's choices would be ACC, Big XII, Pac-12, maybe Notre Dame, or a G5 teams (I think). Big Ten would probably be off the table because of its ties with the Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl (unless Notre Dame takes that spot).
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bigs#Scholarships#Acc
sportswar.com

Either break off the P5 or include G5 w/ 10 Conf Champs 2 at large. Stradle

The B1G and PAC are going to protect the Rose Bowl, the only way to do that is automatic bids to both conferences. The ACC doesn't want to watch the playoff be an SEC regular season re-run with ESPN basically telling every kid they have to go to the SEC to get to the NFL.
NFL
sportswar.com

Back on the bubble. Beat UNC.

All they have to do is win the 4 of their 6 remaining games in which they -- King of Hokies 02/15/2022 10:45AM. 16 would be fine this year TBH...was out of the question 2 weeks ago ** -- Vienna_Hokie 02/15/2022 2:00PM. UNC biggest game of the season, UVa is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Our beating you Monday gives you a Q1 win you didn't have

What do you think UVa has to do from here to get to the Tournament? ** -- vtbball80 02/16/2022 12:08PM. Youre actually of the belief that the committee would keep out a team... -- GCHokie34 02/16/2022 10:31AM. There's always a 1st, like a #1 seed losing to a 16 seed...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Looking ahead - anyone know if this weekend's softball games are televised?

Looking ahead - anyone know if this weekend's softball games are televised? ** -- HokieAllMyLife 02/14/2022 10:29AM. Yes, I'm pretty sure it will at least be on the radio. Can probably find -- Nortazhokie 02/14/2022 2:34PM. Top 10 matchup. one would think that maybe somebody would think it a --...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Prediction time for UVA dual

Latona over McCormick - 3-0 Meyers over Courtney - 6-0 Girardi over Cedeno - 9-0 BA over Verkleeran - Fall - 15-0 Brady over Keating - 18-0 (Brady gets back on track) McCoy over Ulrey - 18-3 (Ulrey with an upset would not shock me) Lewis over Phillips - MD...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

This is honestly ridiculous

Bennett teaches great position defense and refuses to give playing time to those that cannot get the principles of the defense down. But yes we have played great defense all these years thanks to the refs! They want to give us all the calls and we need them to win games.
NFL
sportswar.com

Pretty sure the qb draw was open for 3 or 4 yards there

4th and 1, let’s go shotgun & drop back to pass. Always hated that call -- AirForceHokie77 02/13/2022 10:13PM. And I don't think they double-teamed Aaron Donald either. Horrible call. ** -- KCHokie2 02/13/2022 10:36PM. Yep. Plus running Perine on 3rd and 1 - Mixon not even on field....
NFL
sportswar.com

We could be in

If they only use NET and BPI and win streak. (Winning at the end of the season always has more weight on selection Sunday) then we could be in. Really depends on tournament. If we can push through and make it to semis or finals I think we punch a ticket. I think we could win out but lose first game in tourney and be out.
SPORTS

