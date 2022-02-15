ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Their defensive efficiency last night was 0.878...

By GCHokie34 Joined:
 1 day ago

Syracuse and uva are not good basketball teams. Syracuse has a bad defense -- King of Hokies 02/15/2022 3:08PM. Dude. They are good basketball teams. So is VT. None are great. ** -- Foxhall Hokie 02/15/2022 3:35PM. Dude, I'm using the actual definition. Do you know what "good" --...

The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
raleighnews.net

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (illness) leaves at halftime

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return for the second half of the ninth-ranked Blue Devils' game against Wake Forest because of illness on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. The school confirmed that Krzyzewski, 75, was "not feeling well" and would miss the remainder of the game. Duke led 42-33 at halftime.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
FanSided

LeBron James’ contract came back to bite him at the trade deadline

Because of the structure of LeBron James’ Lakers contract, the Los Angeles team didn’t feel the pressure to acquiesce to his pleas as teams have before. With the nature of today’s NBA, it’s hard not for the league’s biggest superstars to structure ideal championship teams around their own talent. Kevin Durant reportedly gave the Godfather-like nod to send James Harden to Philadelphia, but he certainly isn’t the first NBA superstar to dictate trade deadline moves. No one puts on a clinic quite like LeBron James, who has maximized his championship potential with three designed runs on three different franchises.
NBA
texasguardian.com

No. 7 Duke seeks regular-season sweep over Wake Forest

No. 7 Duke will look to extend its winning streak to three games and remain atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a season sweep of visiting Wake Forest on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC) are coming off a 72-61 win at Boston College on...
WAKE FOREST, NC
KEYT

Duke’s Krzyzewski misses 2nd half of win vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t coach the second half of ninth-ranked Duke’s 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn’t with the team as it returned from the locker room after halftime. The team’s official Twitter account later posted Krzyzewski was “not feeling well” and wouldn’t return. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer took over as the teams began second-half play. Scheyer has been designated Krzyzewski’s successor when he calls it a career after this season. Scheyer said Krzyzewski spoke to the team after the game and was still in the arena.
WAKE FOREST, NC
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia fresh out of playmakers and 3-pointers in loss at Virginia Tech

Seth Greenberg, who has had stops at Virginia and Virginia Tech along his coaching career and is now among the best basketball analysts in the land, made a good point during halftime of Monday night’s clash between the two rivals. Greenberg said the difference between this season’s Virginia team...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WRAL

No. 9 Duke leads Wake Forest 42-33 at half

ESPN | Half - 00:00. Durham, N.C. — Last week. Duke lost at home to Virginia and dropped two spots in the polls. This week, No. 9 Duke (21-4, 11-3 ACC) came out determined not to let another home loss happen again. The Blue Devils lead Wake at the half 43-32.
WAKE FOREST, NC
sportswar.com

virginia basketball preview!

Virginia Tech men’s basketball remains at home on an Association quickie or ~48-hour turn to host you know… #25 (nationally rank) hoo!. The Hokies now turn their attention(s) to someone with whom they have a lot in… well, common. Or to their alpha Commonwealth Cup rival— well, not instate named @O.d.u. or @Liberity Eye mean, although Eye prescient. As things stand now… virginia stands in at 16 up and 9 down. And 1o-5 in All Championship Conference inter-league play. And both programs are making an upward bound move in the inter-league standings as getting a good post-season push goes. So, clearly, something or someone has to give, here. All That to say… what you wanna know is… who is gonna win and by how much, rights? So, read on… to finds, out!
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

What a run for Cassell coliseum

So Cassell coliseum got to see Coach Brooks and company knock off 2 ranked teams Coach Robie knock off a ranked team and Coach Young knock off Syracuse and our biggest rival Uva. Man good times indeed I just love that old building sounded like it was rocking last night. Kudos to all the fans who come out in full force.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Checked out our 3 recruits

And all three looked like good additions. The impact on the roster next season is interesting in that we will have five combo guards. Someone will have to be the backup point guard but still Not a lot of minutes to go around unless we go with a smaller lineup.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Boeheim whines about the refs

Check out this Syracuse game site with them whining about the refs. Extra credit if you scroll down and see the comments that TSL member VTDTF and I left them. 😈. Big shocker. Boeheim whining about the refs, a tradition as old as time -- Zanderhokie 02/14/2022 11:19AM. Wine about...
COLLEGE SPORTS

