I think that all of us serfs are capable of toppling Royalty!

By anotherdamnyankeehokie Joined:
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInteresting, other than Indiana all the Blue Bloods wear blue uni's ** -- Vienna_Hokie 02/15/2022 4:43PM. Uh, I think you need to look up your UCLA history. Also, not enough credit -- King of Hokies 02/15/2022 3:24PM. UCLA is a faded blue blood, though Mick Cronin may revive the...

TheSabre.com Podcast: The Tech Two-Step

The Virginia basketball team did the Tech two-step this past weekend with one step forward in a win against Gorgia Tech and one step back in a loss at Virginia Tech. TheSabre.com Podcast jumps into basketball analysis plus some quick thoughts from the new UVA football coordinators’ press conferences with the media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mason Robinson Talks Virginia Tech And Other Top Schools

Notice: Only variables should be passed by reference in /data/www/sportswar.com/wp-content/plugins/sportswar-core/amember/amember.php on line 125. The last three weekends last month, McDonogh (Md.) four-star defensive end Mason Robinson gathered intel at junior days. First, there was West Virginia Jan. 15, Virginia Tech the following weekend, and Pittsburgh after that. Robinson, No. 250...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
UVA as a "blue blood"

I wanted to get an unbiased opinion from the board. As most of you know the folks on the Sabre think that they are basketball royalty. We scoff. Taking the puffery out of the conversation it seems to me that UVA, if not a blue blood, is close to it. In my opinion the true blue bloods are Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quoting SG, "They are certifiably insane!"

I don't have a problem being behind UNC. They are in general a much -- King of Hokies 02/15/2022 1:12PM. UNC also spanked us in Chapel Hill just over a month ago. -- nvpbrown 02/15/2022 7:19PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
virginia basketball preview!

Virginia Tech men’s basketball remains at home on an Association quickie or ~48-hour turn to host you know… #25 (nationally rank) hoo!. The Hokies now turn their attention(s) to someone with whom they have a lot in… well, common. Or to their alpha Commonwealth Cup rival— well, not instate named @O.d.u. or @Liberity Eye mean, although Eye prescient. As things stand now… virginia stands in at 16 up and 9 down. And 1o-5 in All Championship Conference inter-league play. And both programs are making an upward bound move in the inter-league standings as getting a good post-season push goes. So, clearly, something or someone has to give, here. All That to say… what you wanna know is… who is gonna win and by how much, rights? So, read on… to finds, out!
BASKETBALL
Regardless of the model, it all about the $$$$ I am sure every commissioner

He needs to talk to Troy Dannen, his rep on the Transition Committee -- daveinop 02/15/2022 1:15PM. Regardless of the model, it all about the $$$$ I am sure every commissioner -- anotherdamnyankeehokie 02/15/2022 1:11PM. We all want more money, but there is no way we should gift the SEC......
SPORTS
I did, but there's so much traffic it keeps scrolling it off.

Have you posted the $/game challenge on the subscriber board? ** -- swimhokie 02/15/2022 10:04AM. I did, but there's so much traffic it keeps scrolling it off. -- VTChip 02/15/2022 1:20PM. #8 in Softball America's poll. #6 in Massey's computer rankings. -- dallasvt 02/14/2022 10:54PM. And Extra Innings Softball is...
SPORTS
Their defensive efficiency last night was 0.878...

Syracuse and uva are not good basketball teams. Syracuse has a bad defense -- King of Hokies 02/15/2022 3:08PM. Dude. They are good basketball teams. So is VT. None are great. ** -- Foxhall Hokie 02/15/2022 3:35PM. Dude, I'm using the actual definition. Do you know what "good" -- King...
BASKETBALL
The SEC will have to play someone in the Sugar Bowl, right?

Assuming the Sugar Bowl is not a semi-final round in the CFP. If not the Big XII, then who? Depending on which 2 bowls are the semi-final rounds, the Sugar Bowl's choices would be ACC, Big XII, Pac-12, maybe Notre Dame, or a G5 teams (I think). Big Ten would probably be off the table because of its ties with the Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl (unless Notre Dame takes that spot).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Either break off the P5 or include G5 w/ 10 Conf Champs 2 at large. Stradle

The B1G and PAC are going to protect the Rose Bowl, the only way to do that is automatic bids to both conferences. The ACC doesn't want to watch the playoff be an SEC regular season re-run with ESPN basically telling every kid they have to go to the SEC to get to the NFL.
NFL
^^This^^ Crazy Shtuff!

Big shocker. Boeheim whining about the refs, a tradition as old as time -- Zanderhokie 02/14/2022 11:19AM. Wine about the refs? How dare they! We would never do that ** -- Lancelot Link 02/14/2022 08:22AM. How did he feel about the fact that they got every oob call regardless --...
BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball: Vision Fulfilled

When Kenny Brooks became the seventh head coach in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history on March 28, 2016, he inherited a program in poor shape. In the nine seasons between Tech’s 2006-07 team that finished 19-15 and Brooks’ arrival, the Hokies had just one season above .500. That came in the year prior to Brooks, Dennis Wolff’s final campaign in 2015-16, when his team posted an 18-14 (5-11 ACC) record.
HARRISONBURG, VA
What a run for Cassell coliseum

So Cassell coliseum got to see Coach Brooks and company knock off 2 ranked teams Coach Robie knock off a ranked team and Coach Young knock off Syracuse and our biggest rival Uva. Man good times indeed I just love that old building sounded like it was rocking last night. Kudos to all the fans who come out in full force.
BASKETBALL

