For those hoping for the College Football Playoff would expand in 2022, hold your breath a while longer. The CFP committee announced Friday that its current four-team format will continue through the end of the current contract of the 2025 season. For months, there has been speculation that the CFP could potentially expand to either an eight or 12-team format prior to the end of the current deal.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO