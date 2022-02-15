ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Virginia Tech Softball Opens Season with Five Wins In Successful FL Trip

By David Cunningham
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech Softball Opens Season with Five Wins In...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

Corona's 4 RBIs lift LA Tech to season opening win

Down 3-0 in the fourth, Jorge Corona's three run home run sparked a comeback and win for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on opening night. Byrd alum Jonathan Fincher threw 5 innings, giving up 3 runs in the fourth. Fellow Byrd grad Steele Netterville gave the Diamond Dogs the lead for good with a RBI single in the fifth.
BASEBALL
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
LSUCountry

LSU's Brayden Jobert Stepping Up in Designated Hitter Spot During Opening Weekend

Before LSU threw its first pitch, designated hitter Cade Beloso jumped up in the air during pregame celebrations and landed awkwardly. Trying to walk it off but grabbing his knee and severely limping, Beloso was scratched from the lineup immediately. On Saturday an MRI confirmed the veteran slugger would be out of the lineup for "a while," with coach Jay Johnson saying he was unsure if it would be season ending.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Virginia State
Sturgis Journal

21 local wrestlers punch tickets to Ford Field

The local high school wrestling scene will be well represented at the MHSAA state finals this year. A total of 21 wrestlers from local schools have qualified for the MHSAA individual state finals. The finals will once again take place inside Ford Field next weekend, March 4-5. ...
CENTREVILLE, MI
Wichita Eagle

What to know about Shocker baseball team’s season-opening road trip to Louisiana Tech

Entering the second full season of coach Eric Wedge in command, the Wichita State baseball team is in search of a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. The Shockers will have an immediate chance to boost their profile with a season-opening, three-game series at Louisiana Tech, beginning with Friday’s game scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch. WSU plays again at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday against a Bulldogs team projected as No. 2 regional seed that returns several key players from a 42-win squad last year.
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
SOCIETY
golfmagic.com

STROP ALERT! Thomas Pieters smashes ball with putter then kicks golf bag

Thomas Pieters may have won two of his last five starts but he still most certainly loves to throw a strop on the golf course. Thankfully the big-hitting Belgian did not let us down on day two at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. Pieters, who is renowned...
GOLF

