Virginia Tech Softball Opens Season with Five Wins In Successful FL Trip

Before LSU threw its first pitch, designated hitter Cade Beloso jumped up in the air during pregame celebrations and landed awkwardly. Trying to walk it off but grabbing his knee and severely limping, Beloso was scratched from the lineup immediately. On Saturday an MRI confirmed the veteran slugger would be out of the lineup for "a while," with coach Jay Johnson saying he was unsure if it would be season ending.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO