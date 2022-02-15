He needs to talk to Troy Dannen, his rep on the Transition Committee

Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Earlier on Thursday, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated/Rivals reported that Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn had been medically disqualified from playing football due to a neck injury. Per Alexis Cubit of The Charlotte Observer and other outlets, a Clemson spokesperson confirmed the unfortunate news later in the day. Rayburn...
North Carolina’s hopes for an NCAA Tournament berth became even more tenuous after a loss to Pittsburgh. Before last week, the Tar Heels had no real marquee wins, but also no bad losses. They put one in the negative column with Wednesday’s 76-67 home loss to the Panthers, who are 170th in the NET rankings.
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
Class of 2022 6-foot-5 guard Adou Thiero of Quaker Valley High School in Leetsdale, Pa., has blown up as a senior. He recently visited Indiana and talks with Peegs.com about Indiana, his recruitment and his game.
ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
CBS Sports updated its latest 2022 NFL mock draft on Friday, and the projections have three quarterbacks — Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral — going off the board in the first round. Here’s a look at where CBS projects each of the three potential first-round talents:...
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
Comments / 0