Hokies up to #8 in both the ESPN and USA Today/Coaches poll

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
College football's preseason SP+ top 25 rankings for 2022 are out at ESPN. They feature several surprises, highlighted by the inclusion of a handful of teams who have not appeared in most other way-too-early polls this offseason. Rankings are surfacing in rapid succession ahead of spring practice, but this one's different and is sure to be a conversation starter given the placement of a couple head-turning potential contenders.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse (11-14 overall, 4-11 ACC) fell to #23 Virginia Tech (20-6, 12-3) in a 102-53 loss Thursday evening. Syracuse was led by Teisha Hyman who recorded her 14th straight game in double figures this season. She had 18 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
Earlier on Thursday, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated/Rivals reported that Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn had been medically disqualified from playing football due to a neck injury. Per Alexis Cubit of The Charlotte Observer and other outlets, a Clemson spokesperson confirmed the unfortunate news later in the day. Rayburn...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
As the NBA's biggest young prospect in years, Bronny James is set to shake up the league in a major way. A lifetime of training and genes handed down from one of the NBA's greatest players is sure to make James Jr. a highly, highly lucrative prize in the 2024 draft.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
LeBron James has spoken about the possibility of playing alongside his son and a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as he contemplates the final stages of his career. The 37-year-old’s two-year, $85m contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires next season, meaning he would be a free-agent heading into the 2023-24 season. James started his career with the Cavaliers, who are based a short drive from his hometown of Akron, in 2003 and returned for a second stint in 2014, winning the NBA title in 2016.
The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
CBS Sports updated its latest 2022 NFL mock draft on Friday, and the projections have three quarterbacks — Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral — going off the board in the first round. Here’s a look at where CBS projects each of the three potential first-round talents:...
Video of an LSU Tigers female gymnast’s insane flip move is going viral on social media this weekend. Olivia Dunne, a standout gymnast at LSU, pulled off a pretty ridiculous floor move during a meet against Alabama on Friday night. Video of Dunne’s epic flip move has gone viral...
Eileen Gu won gold in the freeskiing halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday, raising her medal count to a record-breaking three in Beijing. She is the first freestyle skier to capture three medals at the same Games ― two gold, one silver. Gu, born in San Francisco but...
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
Thomas Pieters may have won two of his last five starts but he still most certainly loves to throw a strop on the golf course. Thankfully the big-hitting Belgian did not let us down on day two at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. Pieters, who is renowned...
