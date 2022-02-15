Hokies up to #8 in both the ESPN and USA Today/Coaches poll

LeBron James has spoken about the possibility of playing alongside his son and a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as he contemplates the final stages of his career. The 37-year-old’s two-year, $85m contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires next season, meaning he would be a free-agent heading into the 2023-24 season. James started his career with the Cavaliers, who are based a short drive from his hometown of Akron, in 2003 and returned for a second stint in 2014, winning the NBA title in 2016.

NBA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO