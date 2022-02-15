ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jeanie Buss consulted Magic Johnson on Lakers' issues earlier this season

By Sanjesh Singh
 1 day ago
There’s no denying the Los Angeles Lakers have had a drama-filled season as the All-Star break approaches.

The trio of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have not meshed the way the Lakers wanted, which led to countless trade deadline rumors involving Westbrook’s quick departure. But no deal came to fruition, so it’s up to everyone to improve on the 26-31 record.

It appears one former front office member and Lakers legend was consulted for advice. Jeanie Buss, Lakers controlling owner, asked Magic Johnson for advice during the early portion of the season, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic:

“To me, he’s still working with us,” Buss said. “In terms of an official capacity, in the NBA, you have to be very clear as to who can negotiate on your behalf and who can’t. So he doesn’t have that official designation. But in terms of his support, his wisdom, his insight, I freely call on him as needed.”

When the Lakers were struggling in early December as injuries derailed what was supposed to have been a potential championship season built around James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, she consulted Johnson about the direction of the team.

“I just sat down with him,” Buss told The Athletic, “and I said, ‘Should I be concerned? What are you seeing?’ And he just talked about, you know, the injuries and that the team hadn’t had a chance to be together. … So, you know, he’s very calm and insightful. And it, you know, I appreciate his seeing the big picture instead of reacting to every game.”

Johnson has been a vocal critic on Twitter when the Lakers have bad games, but he wants the players to live up to the expectations that come when wearing the franchise’s iconic colors:

“I’m a Laker,” he said. “I love the Lakers. I want to be just around here helping. I sent that tweet out for a reason. It’s a different standard when you put on the purple and gold, and so those guys have to understand that, you know, not taking a shot at anybody. But that’s unacceptable as a Laker, to not give maximum effort.”

PHOENIX, AZ
NBA
NBA
