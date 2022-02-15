ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Newberg schools to lift mask mandate on April 1

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0duq_0eFHWiLJ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newberg School District announced Monday it will no longer require masks to be worn inside school buildings starting April 1.

Last week, the Oregon Health Authority announced the state-wide masking requirement for schools would be lifted on March 31 . After that, masking and other COVID-19 protocols would return to local control meaning school districts can choose whether or not to enforce masking.

City issues $138K fine over removal of protected trees

Newberg School District said it would be using the next few weeks to make plans to ensure their “medically fragile and immuno-compromised students and staff will be as safe as possible when the mask mandate ends.”

Further, the district said even though masks will not be required, masks will still be “strongly recommended.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Newberg, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Newberg, OR
Health
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Education
Newberg, OR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KOIN 6 News

The Black homeownership gap in Oregon

In the US, homeownership can create a pathway to generational wealth and financial independence, but Black homebuyers have historically faced systematic barriers, such as redlining and unfairly high interest rates from mortgage lenders and real estate agents which often generate racial homeownership gaps.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy