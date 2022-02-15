Newberg schools to lift mask mandate on April 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newberg School District announced Monday it will no longer require masks to be worn inside school buildings starting April 1.

Last week, the Oregon Health Authority announced the state-wide masking requirement for schools would be lifted on March 31 . After that, masking and other COVID-19 protocols would return to local control meaning school districts can choose whether or not to enforce masking.

Newberg School District said it would be using the next few weeks to make plans to ensure their “medically fragile and immuno-compromised students and staff will be as safe as possible when the mask mandate ends.”

Further, the district said even though masks will not be required, masks will still be “strongly recommended.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.