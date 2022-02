As of Friday, more than 900,000 people in the United States have died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Experts believe the true burden of disease to be much higher. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the number of Covid-19 deaths in the US was about 32% higher than reported between February 2020 and September 2021.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO