The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been using almost exclusively enforcement powers against token issuers to encourage them to register their digital assets as securities. Yet, as there isn’t a specific rule to determine which digital assets (cryptocurrencies, tokens, stablecoins, etc.) are considered securities, the number of legal disputes is increasing. Many of these cases go unnoticed because the parties have reached an amicable solution, but the SEC may need to consider other alternatives, like regulation or guidelines, to provide more legal certainty to the crypto community in the long term.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO