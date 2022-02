A Jefferson County judge last week issued a $3.2 million verdict against the City of Birmingham in connection with a 2020 crash during a police chase that injured five people. The crash happened March 21, 2020 on Highway 78 in Forestdale. Police at the time said Officer Shatittia Addie was chasing a vehicle when she crashed into a bystander’s car and then into the gas pumps at an Exxon station.

